US singer Mary Millben slams Zohran Mamdani for voicing opposition to RSS chief's New York event

Washington, Aug 26 (IANS) African-American singer and actress Mary Millben on Wednesday slammed critics, especially New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, for opposing the upcoming Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Millben stated that Mamdani and other "socialist nuts" oppose the event due to their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to her X handle, Millben stated, "Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. That’s pretty clear. Given these nuts subscribe to the ideology of socialism, they don’t understand capitalism. MSG doesn’t answer to socialist rants. They answer to capitalism. And thus this event will go on because of it."

Mary Millben advised Mamdani and "his choir of socialists" to raise money, rent MSG and hold their own rally for their "anti-Modi foolishness." She also expressed support for the central theme of the event.

"My advice to Mamdani and his choir of socialists - become capitalists, raise money, rent MSG, and host your own rally for all your anti-Modi foolishness. Side note, I like the rally title. “Oneness”. We are ONE family. I hope this rally includes meaningful dialogue on religious freedom in India," Millben wrote on X.

The 41-year-old African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Mary Millben is highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Om Jai Jagdiseh Hare.'

Millben's remarks come after Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday that he does not support the RSS chief's event at Madison Square Garden.

“I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani told reporters on Tuesday.

Mamdani's remarks came on back of a coalition of 61 civil rights, faith, community and advocacy organisations pressing Madison Square Garden to cancel the August 29 event.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the US recently, to participate in a major Hindu gathering in New York City that seeks to promote unity, civic responsibility and global harmony.

The gathering will urge participants to look beyond divisions, recognise the bonds connecting humanity and embrace mutual respect, harmony and oneness, the organisers said.

The event organisers have described this as one of the largest and most diverse Hindu community gatherings held in the country. It will coincide with celebrations of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan.

RSS chief Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at a Manhattan event on Saturday, according to the event's website.

The event's website casts the August 29 gathering as the "Universal Oneness Celebration" bringing together the Hindu American community.

Organisers added that the celebration comes as questions surrounding social cohesion, pluralism, civic participation and interfaith understanding have acquired greater relevance across the United States.

The gathering will seek to highlight the growing role of Hindu Americans in public life and their contributions to education, health care, business, public service, philanthropy and civic engagement.

--IANS

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