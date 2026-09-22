12-year-old Agastya Mittal wins triple crown in Maharashtra State Billiards & Snooker C'ships

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The 12-year-old Agastya Mittal, representing Otters Club, made history by becoming the youngest player ever to win a triple crown in the junior and sub-junior categories in the Maharashtra State Billiards & Snooker Championships.

Competing against some of the state’s finest young cue-sport talent, Agastya won three Maharashtra state titles at the State Ranking Event held at the Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai. He won gold in sub-junior snooker, sub-junior billiards and junior billiards events.

The achievement is particularly remarkable given that Agastya competed in the junior billiards category against older players, while also securing titles in both the sub-junior disciplines.

Agastya capped his remarkable campaign with a dominant performance in the deciding snooker final, closing out the winning match with a flawless 3–0 victory in a best-of-five contest, his connections informed in a release on Tuesday.

In the sub-junior billiards, Agastya finished first in the four-player round-robin competition, while in the sub-junior snooker, he defeated Dev Jaisingh 86-63, 70-30, 53-33 in the final.

The triple crown marks a significant milestone in Agastya’s young cue-sports career and reflects his growing presence across both billiards and snooker. His success at the state level comes at an age when most players are still developing their competitive experience, making the achievement of three titles across different categories particularly noteworthy.

Representing Otters Club, Agastya has been training and competing in cue sports, focusing on both technical consistency and competitive discipline. His latest achievement adds another major milestone to his rapidly developing career.

Agastya Mittal is a 12-year-old cue-sports player from Mumbai who competes in both snooker and billiards. He represents Otters Club and has been competing at state and national-level junior events.

His latest achievement of winning three Maharashtra State titles in a single championship establishes him as one of the youngest players to accomplish the feat.

--IANS

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