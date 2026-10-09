US senators warn of China threat to 6G

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) Two US senators have warned that China could gain a strategic advantage in shaping global 6G and satellite communications rules unless the Trump administration moves quickly to appoint the American delegation's leader for a major international telecommunications conference in Shanghai next year.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Republican Senator Jim Banks of Indiana have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to designate a US head of delegation before November 30, when regional negotiations are scheduled to begin in Bogotá, Colombia.

In a bipartisan letter released this week, the senators said the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, known as WRC-27, would determine important international rules governing radio spectrum used by next-generation wireless networks and satellite communications.

The conference is scheduled to take place in Shanghai in October and November 2027, bringing together the United States and 193 other member states.

The senators warned that China, as host, could use its position to influence negotiations in favour of its domestic technology companies, including Huawei.

“As host, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) will enjoy a homefield advantage as it attempts to sway spectrum and technology standards a direction that supports the interests of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its subservient companies such as Huawei,” they wrote.

They argued that Washington needed to coordinate its negotiating positions with allies well before the conference.

“A strong US delegation, coordinating its position well in advance alongside likeminded allies and partners, is the best defense against the CCP’s authoritarian agenda,” the senators said.

The letter, dated September 29, identified the selection of a delegation chief as an immediate priority.

Gallego and Banks warned against repeating difficulties encountered during preparations for the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference, when the head of the American delegation was replaced at short notice.

According to the senators, former delegation members had reported that the change cost Washington valuable time needed to build relationships and regional coalitions.

“We cannot afford to enter WRC-27 under similar conditions,” they wrote.

The lawmakers said decisions concerning 6G were particularly consequential because technical standards for the next generation of wireless communications were still being developed.

They warned that proposals aligned with Huawei could influence those standards before the United States and its partners had established coordinated alternatives.

The senators also highlighted the rapid expansion of non-geostationary satellite constellations, which has increased the importance of international coordination over radio spectrum.

They acknowledged progress already made by the administration.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Federal Communications Commission have submitted American proposals to the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission, or CITEL.

Washington plans to submit its remaining positions at the next meeting of CITEL's Permanent Consultative Committee II, beginning November 30 in Bogotá.

Gallego and Banks asked the administration to appoint the delegation leader before that meeting so the official could participate in developing the positions Washington would eventually defend.

They also requested details of how the United States would work with international partners to develop trusted telecommunications supply chains.

The letter specifically called for alternatives to Huawei and other Chinese companies for countries in the Global South.

The senators sought a written response or briefing by October 23 and a closed briefing by spring 2027 on Washington's strategy for countering Chinese influence at WRC-27.

The World Radiocommunication Conference is organised by the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations specialised agency responsible for international telecommunications coordination. Its decisions influence how countries allocate radio frequencies for mobile networks, satellites and other wireless services.

--IANS

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