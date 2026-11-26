New Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence from Maharashtra's final Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Andhra at the IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday was due to him being rested after a busy schedule, rather than being dropped.

Gaikwad was not in the playing eleven for Thursday’s clash, with Prithvi Shaw stepping in as captain and Ranjeet Nikam replacing him in the line-up. In the match, Maharashtra posted 180/7 in their 20 overs, a total Andhra went on to chase down in 19.2 overs.

"The schedule has been very tight for Ruturaj and there has been a lot of travelling for him, especially because he played directly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being a part of the ODI series in New Zealand.

“So Ruturaj was handed a much-needed rest and as a result, he did not feature in the game against Andhra. Maharashtra were already out of contention for the Super League stage, so it made sense to field the youngsters and give them a chance," a source told IANS on Thursday.

Gaikwad’s absence came after a section of fans wrote on social media that he had been dropped for poor form. But a look at his schedule supports the theory that he is rested for Thursday’s clash.

Gaikwad played the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, scoring 5 and 18, as India won the series 3-1.

He then flew straight to Chandigarh to lead Maharashtra in their Elite Group C campaign. He scored an unbeaten 44 against Assam in Mohali on November 20, followed by 14 against Madhya Pradesh at the same ground on November 22, and 4 against Tripura in New Chandigarh on November 24.

Maharashtra's next assignment will be featuring in the 34th edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which runs from December 14 to January 8. They are in Elite Group C and open against Chhattisgarh on December 14, before taking on Rajasthan (December 16), Punjab (December 19), Himachal Pradesh (December 21), Goa (December 24), Chandigarh (December 27) and Delhi (December 29).

--IANS

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