Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi penned a heartfelt wish for her twins - Daivik and Vaidvik, as they turned 6 months old on Thursday.

In a sweet social media post, the 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatein' actress said that the toothless smile of her little munchkins can make the rest of the world feel insignificant to her.

Divyanka took to her official handle and published a few photos with her twins. However, the new mom covered the faces of her babies with blue heart emojis.

Revealing how her little ones have already taken over her heart, she wrote, "One has Papa’s charm and Mumma’s infectious smile, the other has Papa’s strength and Mumma’s independent streak. Two little humans, so different yet equally capable of melting our hearts. Never knew, mornings could be so magical and two little toothless smiles could make the whole world seem insignificant. (sic)."

Divyanka also pointed out how the arrival of their kids 6 months ago ended up changing their world forever.

"Six months ago, you turned our perfectly planned lives beautifully upside down. If only we had signed up for this madness sooner! Happy half birthday, our little wonders! (sic)," she further went on to add.

Recently, Divyanka talked about her guilt as a mother as she appeared on Gauahar Khan's ‘The Fourth Trimester’ postpartum health podcast.

The 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress also opened up about her decision to resume work after embracing motherhood.

Divyanka said, “I don’t have a right answer to this. I don’t know what is right or wrong. All I know is that when this opportunity came along, I felt it was the best one for me because I only had to work one day a week, and the project would continue for several months. The strength to make this decision also came from my family. My husband assured me that he would be there for me, and the production team was extremely supportive and helpful”.

Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin sons on May 26, 2026, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

--IANS

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