New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Kodimela Himateja, Shikhar Mohan, Uday Saharan and Andhra’s opening pair of Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy and Shaik Rasheed produced match-winning performances as Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Andhra and Punjab registered victories in their respective Elite Group matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 on Thursday.

Hyderabad chased down Odisha’s 206/8 with five wickets in hand, while Jharkhand overcame Chandigarh by seven wickets after a century from Mohan. Andhra defeated Maharashtra by seven wickets, and Punjab completed a four-wicket win over Bihar in a high-scoring encounter.

At the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata, Himateja’s unbeaten 75 off 44 deliveries guided Hyderabad to a five-wicket victory over Odisha. Chasing 207, Hyderabad reached 207/5 in 19.1 overs, with Himateja anchoring the innings and ensuring his side crossed the finish line.

Himateja struck boundaries and sixes at regular intervals, reaching his half-century off just 28 balls. He received valuable support from Aman Rao Perala, who made 31 off 17 deliveries, Abhirath Reddy (30 off 19) and Pragnay Reddy (21 off 15). Gadugu Ganesh added a quick 25 off 11 balls, while Pranav Varma contributed an important 17 off seven to help Hyderabad finish the chase.

Earlier, Odisha had posted 206/8 after being asked to bat. Aditya Rout led the charge with a blistering 95 off 48 deliveries, hitting seven fours and eight sixes. He shared a strong opening partnership with Gourav Choudhury, who scored 40 off 29 balls, while Swastik Samal added 34 off 23. Odisha were well placed at 109 without loss after 10 overs, but Hyderabad fought back to restrict their progress in the latter stages.

Ajay Dev Goud was Hyderabad’s most successful bowler with 3/42, while Chinntla Rakshan Readdi claimed two wickets for 35 runs. Pranav Varma and Tanay Thyagarajan picked up a wicket apiece.

At the Punjab Cricket Association's (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Andhra chased down Maharashtra’s 180/7 to win by seven wickets, reaching 181/3 in 19.2 overs.

Hemanth Reddy and Rasheed laid the foundation with a commanding opening stand. Hemanth Reddy struck 64 off 35 balls, including six fours and four sixes, while Rasheed made 53 off 43 deliveries, hitting six boundaries. Their partnership took Andhra past the 100-run mark before Hemanth Reddy was dismissed by Siddhesh Veer.

Rasheed also fell to Veer, who finished with figures of 2/18, but Ricky Bhui’s 13 and a late unbeaten contribution from Ashwin Hebbar ensured Andhra completed the chase. Hebbar smashed 33 not out off just 16 balls, including four fours and a six, while SDNV Prasad remained unbeaten on 10 off five deliveries.

Maharashtra, who opted to bat after winning the toss, suffered an early setback when Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a first-ball duck by K S Narasimha Raju. Sahil Parakh made a brisk 20 off seven balls before falling to the same bowler.

Arshin Kulkarni then held the innings together with 56 off 37 deliveries, striking six fours and two sixes. Rushikesh Sonawane contributed 30 off 28, Siddhesh Veer made 32 off 25, and Ranjeet Nikam added a late 33 off 18 balls to take Maharashtra to 180/7. Narasimha Raju claimed 3/39, while Satyanarayana Raju took 2/44 for Andhra.

At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai, Jharkhand rode on Mohan’s century and Siddiqui’s half-century to chase down Chandigarh’s 174/7 with seven wickets in hand. Jharkhand reached 175/3 in 19.3 overs after opting to field.

Mohan produced a commanding 100 off 63 balls, striking 13 fours and three sixes, while Nazim Siddiqui scored 53 off 33 deliveries, with five fours and two sixes. The pair dominated the Chandigarh attack through the first 15 overs, putting together a 155-run opening partnership that put Jharkhand firmly in control.

Siddiqui was dismissed by Chiragvir Dhindsa in the 16th over, before Rohit Dhanda removed Md Kounain Quraishi for two. Mohan brought up his century but was caught by Manan Vohra off Hardik Chowdhry in the 18th over. Shubh Sharma and Virat Singh then helped Jharkhand complete the chase without further trouble.

Earlier, Chandigarh had posted 174/7 after being put in to bat. Shivam Bhambri provided an explosive start with 38 off just 16 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Sanyam Saini contributed 22 off 13 deliveries. Manan Vohra made 20 off 23 balls, and Nikhil Thakur added 36 off 29. Chiragvir Dhindsa chipped in with 27 off 21 deliveries.

Amit Kumar led Jharkhand’s bowling effort with 3/29, while Md Kounain Quraishi claimed 1/16. Pratik Ranjan and Saurabh Shekhar also picked up a wicket each.

At the Daly College Ground in Indore, Punjab completed a four-wicket win over Bihar, reaching 152/6 in just 13.1 overs while chasing 152. Uday Saharan and Ramandeep Singh played crucial roles in the chase after Punjab lost Anmolpreet Singh for a duck in the opening over.

Saharan struck 60 off 35 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, while Ramandeep made 40 off just 19 deliveries, with four sixes and a boundary. Their partnership accelerated Punjab’s chase after the side had slipped to 29/1. Naman Dhir added a quick 19 off six balls, including three sixes, while Vihaan Malhotra made 13. Sukhdeep Bajwa’s unbeaten 11 off three deliveries, featuring a four and a six, helped Punjab wrap up the contest in the 14th over.

Earlier, Bihar had scored 151/7 after Punjab elected to field. Altamish Ashraf top-scored with 51 off 30 balls, including four fours and four sixes, while Piyush Singh contributed 31 off 25 deliveries. Bipin Saurabh made 13 and Suyash Kumar scored 14, but Bihar could not build on their starts to post a bigger total.

Harpreet Brar, Mayank Kumar and Sukhdeep Bajwa claimed two wickets apiece for Punjab, while Krish Bhagat and Emanjot Singh Chahal took one each.

--IANS

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