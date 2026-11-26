Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, on Thursday attached immovable properties, including flats and land, worth Rs 702.70 crore, belonging to the Ozone Group entities over alleged Rs 1,305.11-crore fraud and over their failure to deliver residential apartments to the homebuyers, official statement said on Thursday.

The attachment was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, through a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated November 25, 2026. The action was taken in the case involving Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd. and others.

According to the ED, its investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by Karnataka Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. These included FIRs registered by the CBI's Economic Offences Wing-I, New Delhi, following directions from the Supreme Court.

The FIRs alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with the non-completion of residential projects, failure to hand over booked apartments and non-refund of money collected from homebuyers.

The ED investigation revealed that Ozone Group entities, allegedly controlled and managed by Vasudevan S, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, had induced homebuyers to book residential units through various schemes, including subvention, buyback and zero-down payment offers. Buyers were also assured that the builder would service their pre-EMIs and EMIs until possession of the apartments was handed over.

However, despite collecting substantial amounts from homebuyers and receiving housing loan disbursements directly from financial institutions, the projects remained incomplete and the promised apartments were not delivered.

The ED alleged that Ozone Group entities and Vasudevan had defrauded homebuyers to the tune of approximately Rs 1,305.11 crore by collecting money without delivering possession of the residential units and dishonestly retaining and diverting the funds.

The investigation identified several companies associated with the group and their respective projects. These include Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Aqua-2 and Avenue projects), Ozone Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Prime project), Ozone Projects Pvt. Ltd. (Metrozone project), Ozone Elegant Developers Pvt. Ltd. (WF-48 project) and Ozone Realtors Pvt. Ltd. (Polestar project).

Further investigation revealed that funds collected from homebuyers were not restricted to the respective projects for which they were raised. Instead, substantial amounts were allegedly diverted through various Ozone Group entities using inter-corporate deposits and other financial transactions.

The diverted funds were reportedly utilised for repayment and refinancing of loans, interest and finance costs, investor repayments, corporate expenses and other liabilities instead of being used for construction and completion of the residential projects.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 423.37 crore in the same case through Provisional Attachment Order dated October 4, 2025.

The latest attachment, valued at Rs 702.70 crore, is an additional action following further investigation and identification of properties allegedly linked to the proceeds of crime.

With the latest attachment, the ED has intensified its action against the Ozone Group entities in connection with the alleged financial fraud involving hundreds of homebuyers.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

--IANS

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