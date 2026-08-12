Vikram Phadnis gets emotional as he remembers late father on his death anniversary

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Filmmaker and fashion designer Vikram Phadnis remembered seems to have become extremely emotional on account of his late father's first death anniversary on August 12.

He shared an emotional note about losing him and revealing that his father’s biggest wish was to see him make his first Hindi film.

Phadnis shared a set of pictures on his social media account, and recalled the evening when his father went to hospital and never returned home. He said that although a year had passed and he had continued working and celebrating professional milestones, a part of him still felt incomplete and he misses his ‘daddy’.

He wrote, “12th August.... One year ago today, I lost my father. He went to the hospital that evening... and somehow, never came back home. I still remember that evening. I remember the anxiety, the fear, the feeling that something was terribly wrong.”

He added, “And sometimes I wonder... was I anxious because I was losing my father, or because somewhere deep inside, a part of me already knew that after that night, life would never feel the same again? A year has passed.

I’ve grown older. I’ve celebrated milestones in 2025 worked harder, kept going... but there is still a part of me that feels incomplete.”

He further wrote,, “My father had only one wish ... to see me make my first Hindi film.

He believed in this dream before I even knew how to make it happen.

And life took him away before he could see it.”

“Today, as I fly to Melbourne for the World Premiere of my first Hindi film, my heart is filled with emotions I can’t quite put into words.

I’m excited. I’m grateful. But more than anything... I wish my father was here.

I wish he could sit beside me and know that the dream he believed in actually came true.”

He further added, “I made this film for my mother .... the person who has held me together through everything, who stood beside me when things were difficult, and who never stopped giving me the strength to keep going. But in every frame, every word, every struggle, every sleepless night and every little victory... there was also my father.”.

He further wrote, “This film is for my mother. But this moment... is for my father His dream. My journey. Our film. I wish you were here,daddy I miss you more than I will ever be able to say. I love you the most.”

Vikram Phadnis is currently geared up for his upcoming film Pal Bhar Ke Liye, starring Saiyami Kher, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ishwak Singh, which is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026.

Vikram Phadnis also has a long association with Bollywood as a costume designer and has worked on films including Biwi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Salaam-e-Ishq, Namastey London, Golmaal Returns and Dulha Mil Gaya.

He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Hrudayantar in 2017. The film starred Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve and marked Phadnis' first step behind the camera as a director. He followed it with Smile Please in 2019.

–IANS

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