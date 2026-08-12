Demi Lovato on ‘Camp Rock 3’: The most full circle

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Singer-actress Demi Lovato is celebrating a full-circle moment as she returns to the world of ‘Camp Rock’ with the upcoming third instalment, ‘Camp Rock 3’. She expressed excitement about seeing a new generation of campers carry the franchise forward.

Lovato, who will reprise her iconic role as Mitchie Torres and executive-produce the film, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the film's promotional campaign.

“The most full circle!!! so excited to watch the next generation of campers bring what we started to life in their own way. incredibly proud to EP on camp rock 3 and bring mitchie back (don’t miss the final jam) cheers to 18 years of knees haha!!!” she wrote as the caption.

Camp Rock was first released in 2008. Matthew Diamond directed it. The film stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner.

In the film, aspiring teenage singer Mitchie Torres visits Camp Rock, a summer music camp.

The second installment, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” was released in 2010. It stars Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Maria Canals-Barrera, Meaghan Martin, and Alyson Stoner. In the film, Camp Rock contends with Camp Star, a new, wealthy rival summer music camp.

It was in June, when Nick had heaped praise on the new cast and tagged them as “absolute superstars”.

Nick appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about returning as Nate Gray in “Camp Rock 3” and also revealed a cameo by the Jonas Brothers.

Nick had said: “Camp Rock 3, to basically reintroduce this franchise to a whole new audience, there's a new group of campers. They're all absolute superstars. They're going to be in arenas themselves very soon.”

He added: “Me and the brothers have a little cameo in it, which was so bizarre to be back at Camp Rock all these years later…. But it's amazing. These kids, they just blew me away, and I think people are going to love Camp Rock 3.”

--IANS

dc/