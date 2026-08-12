Memphis Depay leaves Corinthians

Sau Paulo, Aug 12 (IANS) Dutch striker Memphis Depay has parted ways with Corinthians after almost two years with the club, president Osmar Stabile said.

In a statement on Corinthians' official website, Stabile said the decision was based "exclusively out of consideration for the financial health of our institution."

"We would like to express our deep gratitude to the player Memphis Depay, who from the beginning of negotiations sought the best possible outcome," Stabile said.

Depay, 32, scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in 79 appearances across all competitions for Corinthians following his arrival on a free transfer in September 2024.

His contract had expired on July 31, with the parties opting against a renewal following weeks of negotiations.

"In light of Corinthians' current and future financial obligations, it became clear that taking on a new commitment of this magnitude would not be compatible with the financial balance we need to guarantee the sustainability of the club," Stabile added.

However, the Dutch forward accused the Brazilian club's board of breaking an agreement that, according to him, had already been reached to extend his contract for two more seasons.

"Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided, however, to breach this engagement..." Depay shared on X.

"I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned," he added.

Corinthians is currently seventh in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings and has reached the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.

Capped 112 times for the Netherlands, Depay's career has included spells at Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, among other clubs.

--IANS

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