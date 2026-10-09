US senator seeks law on military base access

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) A senior Democratic senator said that he plans to pursue legislation requiring the Pentagon to allow members of Congress access to American military bases overseas after being denied entry to a major US installation in Qatar during a visit to the Gulf.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut accused the Defence Department of obstructing congressional oversight of the war with Iran after it refused to allow him to visit Al Udeid Air Base, one of the most important American military installations in the Middle East.

The Pentagon rejected suggestions that Murphy had been singled out, saying restrictions on travel to the region had been imposed in March and were being applied uniformly.

Murphy said he would consider legislative language explicitly protecting lawmakers' access to overseas military facilities as Congress prepares future defence spending and authorisation legislation.

He acknowledged that such a measure was unlikely to pass before the end of the year but said the issue should become part of congressional discussions in 2027.

The senator, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, returned from a congressional visit to Qatar and Saudi Arabia during which he met senior Gulf leaders and sought information about the consequences of the Iran conflict.

Murphy said he had requested permission to visit Al Udeid through a letter and a direct appeal to US Central Command leadership.

The request was denied.

He also said he was unable to obtain a briefing from American military commanders during his visit.

Murphy argued that lawmakers responsible for authorising military operations and approving defence expenditure needed direct access to facilities and personnel to assess the consequences of armed conflict.

He compared the restrictions with his previous congressional visits to American installations during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The senator alleged that the administration was attempting to limit public and congressional scrutiny of the damage inflicted on US military installations during the Iran war.

The Pentagon disputed the suggestion that the decision was politically motivated.

A senior Defence Department official said Murphy's office had been informed before his departure that the department would not support his requested visit to Al Udeid.

The official said the decision followed a March 3 directive issued by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth restricting travel to the region.

“The Department applies the Secretary’s guidance evenly,” the official said.

Murphy acknowledged that he had been notified of the restriction before travelling but said he had hoped to receive a briefing from military officials during the trip.

No such briefing was arranged, according to the senator.

During his Gulf visit, Murphy met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He also held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and other officials on regional security and the war with Iran.

Murphy said his conversations included efforts to end the conflict and advance a pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

He also raised concerns about financial relationships involving Gulf governments and businesses associated with US President Trump and his family.

Those concerns were Murphy's allegations, and no finding of wrongdoing was established in the congressional statement.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar serves as a major hub for American military operations in the Middle East and has been exposed to security threats during the conflict with Iran.

--IANS

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