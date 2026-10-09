US senator proposes AI crisis hotline with China

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) A senior US senator has proposed establishing an emergency communication channel between Washington and Beijing to prevent serious artificial intelligence incidents from escalating into international security crises, as part of a broader plan to impose mandatory safeguards on advanced AI systems.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said the United States should establish a secure channel with China, modelled on the Cold War-era hotline between Washington and Moscow.

The proposed mechanism would allow the two countries to communicate rapidly if a major AI malfunction, loss of control over an autonomous system or other serious incident threatened either country's security.

The proposal forms part of a six-point AI governance framework released Wednesday that calls for enforceable federal safety standards, independent testing, greater corporate accountability and international cooperation.

“To manage risks from advanced AI systems we need clear safety standards, continuous testing, and reporting of serious failures,” Cantwell said.

“America can lead the world in AI by building systems that are not only more capable, but safer and more secure.”

Under the framework, the National Institute of Standards and Technology would develop measurable, risk-based safety requirements for advanced AI systems capable of causing catastrophic harm.

The standards would address AI-enabled cyberattacks, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, and the possibility of autonomous systems operating beyond human control.

Cantwell proposed that covered AI models undergo independent safety audits before being released.

The audits would examine whether developers had implemented adequate safeguards and whether their systems complied with applicable federal standards.

She also called for continuous testing by government and independent experts, particularly when evaluating models with potentially dangerous capabilities.

The framework proposes testing systems to ensure they cannot modify themselves in ways that bypass safety controls, monitoring mechanisms or human oversight.

Cantwell proposed legal accountability for foreseeable harms arising from AI systems and protections against retaliation for employees who report safety or security concerns.

The framework calls for greater cooperation between government and private technology companies to develop defensive AI tools capable of detecting cyberattacks, identifying vulnerabilities and protecting critical infrastructure.

It also proposes expanding access to advanced computing resources for universities, researchers, smaller businesses and public-interest projects.

On employment, Cantwell urged AI companies to support apprenticeships, education and workforce training to help workers adapt to technological changes.

She called for safeguards to ensure AI improves productivity and employment opportunities rather than simply replacing workers.

The framework also proposes stronger protections for children using AI products and meaningful human oversight when automated systems influence decisions involving employment, health care, credit or other essential services.

Individuals affected by consequential AI decisions should be able to challenge those outcomes and obtain a review by a qualified human decision-maker, according to the proposal.

International cooperation is another central element.

Cantwell called on Washington to work with allies to establish common safety standards, share information about serious AI incidents and strengthen international oversight of advanced systems.

She also proposed coordinating export controls to prevent America's most advanced AI technologies from reaching adversaries or being diverted through third countries.

The China crisis channel would be intended to address emergencies even as Washington and Beijing compete over advanced AI development and technological leadership.

The framework is a policy proposal, not enacted legislation. Its recommendations would require further legislative or executive action before becoming binding requirements on AI developers.

--IANS

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