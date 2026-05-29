US says pressure brought Iran to nuclear talks

Washington, May 29 (IANS) The Trump administration claimed that its campaign of military and economic pressure has succeeded in bringing Iran to the negotiating table on its nuclear programme, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arguing that Tehran is now discussing issues that previous US administrations could not get it to address.

Bessent told reporters at a White House news conference that recent developments marked a significant shift in Iran's position and suggested that Washington's strategy was producing results.

"President Trump has done something that no other administration is able to do," Bessent told reporters.

"We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear program and to perhaps commit to not having one."

"That has never happened before. It had been off the table."

The comments came as the administration continued to signal optimism about ongoing contacts with Tehran while declining to confirm reports of a tentative agreement.

Bessent repeatedly stressed that any future deal would depend on Iran meeting key US demands, including surrendering its highly enriched uranium, abandoning any pursuit of a nuclear weapon and restoring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, he argued that the combination of military action and economic sanctions had altered Iran's calculations.

"I think when you look at the results of the kinetic action, of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," he said.

The Treasury Secretary suggested that sanctions relief would remain contingent on concrete Iranian concessions and indicated that negotiations were still ongoing.

"Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open and the Iranians agree that they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium and that they can't have a nuclear program," he said.

Bessent also portrayed the Iranian leadership as weakened and struggling to coordinate its response following recent developments.

"The Iranian government, such as it is, is three pillars. It is the elected government, it is the IRGC, and it is the clerics, and they are having trouble communicating," he said.

While emphasising that President Donald Trump preferred diplomacy, Bessent also warned that the administration was prepared to increase pressure if talks failed.

"President Trump always prefers a peace deal," he said.

"We do not have unlimited patience."

"If President Trump doesn't think he can get a peace deal, then kinetic is back."

The administration's comments reflect a broader effort to portray its Iran policy as a combination of pressure and diplomacy, with officials arguing that sanctions and military actions have strengthened Washington's negotiating position rather than undermined it.

--IANS

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