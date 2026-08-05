Hasina's son praises India, PM Modi; emphasises her proposed return 'not government matter'

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Bangladesh Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday praised India for always being "a good friend" and stressed her proposed return home was a personal decision and did not involve conferring with the Indian government.

Meanwhile, Hasina's son and former Advisor, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, joining the press meet online from the US, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government having "shown her the utmost respect and for that I'm eternally grateful".

"India has always been a great friend. And I know it will remain that. I want to go back to my country, to my people. It is not a government matter," Hasina said, answering a query at a packed media conference held in Delhi.

The former Bangladesh Prime Minister reiterated her intent at returning to her country sometime in December, but remained short of specifying a date or time, while stressing that it is a personal decision and did not involve conferring with the Indian government.

Hasina is currently living in exile in India after a volatile student-led demonstration in 2024 and a subsequent death sentence awarded in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity.

"They've destroyed all symbols of victory, of the Liberation War. We've to bring it back. I want to bring back that pride," she said, speaking from a remote location, without her being seen on the screen set up at the venue.

It was in December 1971 that the Bangladesh Liberation War ended after nine months of armed uprising against the government in West Pakistan, that led to its Independence.

Bangladesh was officially liberated on December 16, 1971, that came after years of mass atrocities, genocide, a refugee crisis, and international intervention.

"I believe in a secular democratic system, so I want to go back," the 78-year-old former Premier said.

"In 1981, when I returned home, that time also they tried to stop me when Zia-ur-Rahman was in power. But I went (back)," Hasina said, adding that she was subsequently arrested in 1983 and that it has been happening later too.

Then-President Rahman was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now ruling the country, where the incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is his son.

"Anything can happen; they can kill me. Still, I have to go," Hasina said, adding that it was the people's support she sought.

Sajeeb Wazed, said that his mother Sheikh Hasina was being treated "very well" in India, added that Hasina's proposed trip back home has not been discussed with Dhaka.

"We're not in communication with the government of Bangladesh. She is doing this regardless of what the government of Bangladesh wants," he stressed.

Hasina's son also alleged that Bangladesh has become "another Pakistan" on India's Eastern front where foreign intelligence agencies, "including ISI" has an "open hand" and warned of terror elements operating "openly".

On being asked about US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor's recent meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and emphasising opportunities for economic cooperation and enhancing partnership, the 52-year-old politician called it a part of diplomacy.

"US' current focus is on trade. They’'e not focused on democracy and human rights. Therefore, it is to increase trade with the US," Sajeeb Wazed said.

When asked about Washington's Pakistan outreach, he termed it a part of policy changes that come with a new leadership, saying that it was not the same a few years ago.

"This can all change very quickly," he opined. Among others present in the press conference were several Awami League leaders and former Ministers.

--IANS

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