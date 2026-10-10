US sanctions on ICC draw criticism from UN, member states

United Nations, Oct 10 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and foreign ministers of eight countries criticised the US announcement of sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an institution.

"The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the expected impact of today's sanctions on the International Criminal Court as a whole, and in particular, its continued ability to perform its important mandates, including in relation to the situations referred to it by the Security Council and states parties to the Rome Statute," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Guterres on Friday (local time).

"Today's decision marks a serious blow to our collective pursuit of international criminal justice, of which the ICC is a key pillar. Accountability for international crimes and delivery of justice to victims are central to our global commitment to peace, security, human rights and fundamental freedoms," said the spokesman.

He said the secretary-general reiterated his unwavering support for the independence of the ICC and its officials, adding that Guterres called on all states to uphold their commitments under international law and to support efforts aimed at ensuring accountability for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

Also on Friday, foreign ministers of eight countries, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement, expressing regret over and strong opposition to the US announcement of sanctions against the ICC.

"We, the undersigned States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC," said the statement.

The eight nations pledged to engage in constructive and inclusive dialogue with non-States Parties as they prepare for the Assembly of States Parties in December 2026, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against the ICC, saying the measures would ban transactions with the court, cut off its resources and cripple its ability to operate.

--IANS

sd/