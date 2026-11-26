Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam has secured the second position nationally in environment category of the Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE) State of India's Environment 2026 report, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sharing the achievement on social media, Sarma said the state's ranking was based on an assessment of 48 indicators covering forests, climate, waste management and water resources. The assessment also covers 16 sub-categories, according to the infographic shared by the Chief Minister.

Highlighting Assam's natural resources, Sarma said the state's forests, rivers and wildlife were among its greatest strengths. "Assam ranks 2nd in India in the Environment category of CSE's State of India's Environment 2026 report (@down2earthindia). The ranking is based on 48 indicators covering forests, climate, waste and water," the Chief Minister posted on X.

He further emphasised the importance of the state's rich natural heritage, pointing to its forests, river systems and wildlife as key environmental assets. The recognition comes at a time when environmental conservation, climate resilience and sustainable management of natural resources have emerged as important policy priorities across the country.

Assam, which is home to several ecologically significant landscapes, including the Brahmaputra river system and the biodiversity-rich Kaziranga National Park, has considerable environmental significance in the Northeast.

The state's forests and wetlands support diverse wildlife populations and play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region. The CSE's State of India's Environment report is an annual assessment that examines various environmental parameters and developments across the country.

The latest ranking, based on multiple indicators, places Assam among the leading states in the country in the environment category. The Chief Minister's announcement highlighted the state's performance across key environmental parameters, particularly forest and biodiversity conservation, climate, waste management and water resources.

However, the social media post did not provide a detailed breakdown of Assam's scores across the individual indicators or the states ranked first and third in the category.

--IANS

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