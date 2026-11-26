Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who hosts the gaming reality show ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, took a walk down the memory lane in the latest episode of the show. He spoke about his brush with cinema at an early age, and reminisced about watching the cinema legends from South India including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay.

During an interesting interaction with the contestants, Rohit spoke about the kind of entertainment he enjoys while travelling for matches and also reveals some of his favourite South Indian film stars.

When Contestant Mandeep asks Rohit whether he gets time to watch movies while travelling for matches and which was the latest movie he watched, Rohit said, “Abhi kya hai na, main apna jo show hai na Sony LIV pe aata hai, toh main apna show bahut dekhta rehta hoon. Toh saath hi saath ek badiya movie aaya hai, ‘Parivarik Manuranjan’, Pankaj Tripathi ka, woh bahut mujhe achha laga (Right now, you see, my show airs on Sony LIV, so I keep watching my show a lot. So, at the same time, a great movie has come out, ‘Parivarik Manuranjan’, with Pankaj Tripathi, I really liked it)”.

The conversation took an interesting turn when contestant Arjun asked Rohit about his favourite South Indian film star.

The cricketer, who belongs to the Telugu cultural background, said, “Bahut log hain, aise ek nahi hai. Main movies bachpan se dekhta hoon. Mujhe nahi lagta aapko pata hai, main South Indian hi hoon (There are many people, it's not just one. I have been watching movies since childhood. I don't think you know, I am South Indian). My mother tongue is Telugu”.

He further mentioned, “Toh bachpan mein mummy ghar mein TV lagati thi, hum saare movies dekhte the, Tamil movies, Telugu movies. Toh Rajini sir, Kamal Haasan ji aur Vijay sir, toh bahut log naye-naye aaye hain. (So, in my childhood, my mother used to put a TV at home, and we used to watch all the movies, Tamil movies, Telugu movies. So Rajini sir, Kamal Haasan ji, and Vijay sir, many new people have come in). They are doing a great job”.

‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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