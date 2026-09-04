September 04, 2026 2:26 AM हिंदी

US Open: Naomi Osaka gets better of Siniakova in three sets in Round 2

Naomi Osaka gets better of Katerina Siniakova in three sets in Round 2 of the US Open in New York on Thursday. Photo credit: US Open

New York, Sep 4 (IANS) Four-time Grand Slam titlist Naomi Osaka debuted a new daytime kit for her second-round match and then recovered from losing the second set to overcome Katerina Siniakova in the decider, progressing to the third round of the US Open in New York on Thursday.

Osaka, the two-time champion in New York with titles in 2018 and 2020, recovered after losing a 5-3 lead in the second set to defeat Siniakova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 in 2 hours and 2 minutes.

While her first-round walkout outfit was inspired by Allen Iverson, with sweatbands and a hoodie embellished with news-making moments from her career, in addition to a long tulle skirt, Thursday's 'fit' was a bit more understated. The white outer layer is collared and adorned with beaded tennis racquets, and features a long mesh train with strips of fabric that fluttered as she walked.

Things were not as smooth on the court once again. Osaka had needed two tiebreaks to scrape past No. 101-ranked Anastasia Zakharova, who broke the former World No. 1's serve four times, in the first round; after that tussle, she admitted to being "so nervous" during it. Against Siniakova, she did not face a break point through her first seven service games -- but then dropped serve three times in a row before resetting in the decider.

With this, Osaka made the third round of the US Open for the eighth time in 10 main-draw appearances. Having also reached that stage of the Australian Open followed by career-best showings at Roland Garros (fourth round) and Wimbledon (quarterfinals), this marks the second time in Osaka's career that the 28-year-old has reached the third round of all four majors in a single season (following 2018).

Osaka will next face No. 20 seed Elise Mertens for the 10th time in a rivalry dating back to 2017. Mertens, a two-time US Open quarterfinalist (2019 and 2020), defeated Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva 6-3, 7-6(5) to book her place in the third round of a major for the 29th time in 39 Grand Slam main draws. The Belgian also had to steady herself after losing a 5-3 second-set lead, winning the past four points from 5-3 down in the tiebreak.

Osaka leads their head-to-head 6-3, including 4-3 on outdoor hard courts and 2-0 in 2026. Indeed, she has dropped just nine games in their two meetings this year, winning 6-3, 6-3 in the Bad Homburg second round and 6-1, 6-2 in the Toronto third round.

--IANS

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