US Open: ‘I did everything in a rush,’ says Alcaraz on first-set loss to Faria in opener

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged he was 'doing everything in a rush' in the first set against Jaime Faria but noted that increased patience and extended rallies enabled him to turn the match around and progress smoothly into the third round of the US Open.

The defending champion bounced back after losing the first set to beat Portugal’s Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said he quickly realised that his opening-set approach was not working and that he needed to change the tempo of the contest.

“The first set was a little bit about adjustment for me. I would say I was playing well. I had a great point, but I think I did everything in a rush, playing short points,” Alcaraz told Jio Star.

“But I had to do the complete opposite. I needed to play long rallies, be patient over the first two or three shots, and after that, go for the point. So, I just made that mistake in the first set, and after that, I realised what I had to do in the match, and everything went well.”

The 23-year-old said that discussions with his team also helped him identify the tactical change needed against Faria.

“The feeling that my team and I had was that I needed to play cross-court a little bit more. The first two or three shots, more cross-court, and then go for it,” he said.

Alcaraz then began playing with greater composure and capitalised on errors from his Portuguese opponent, including a couple of double faults.

“I think he made a couple of mistakes as well, a couple of double faults that helped me get an early break, which for me was great. I was playing more calmly, and I think he just let me get back into the match and get a good result,” he added.

After struggling in the opening set, Alcaraz took complete control of the contest, winning eight consecutive games and breaking Faria’s serve five times in a row. He finished with 43 winners, compared with 27 from Faria, and converted seven of his 12 break-point opportunities.

The Spaniard also spoke warmly about the atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium, saying the energy from the New York crowd fuels his motivation to entertain.

“It’s amazing for me, going up here on Arthur Ashe, in a night session, with people going crazy. I love the energy, I love the people,” Alcaraz said.

“I’m just trying to make the match fun to watch, entertaining for them, and I just love it. I can’t wait to be back in the next round, feeling that warm again, and hopefully, people enjoyed it tonight.”

The victory extended Alcaraz’s Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches and improved his US Open record to 26-3. He will next face China’s Wu Yibing, who beat James Duckworth 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

--IANS

sds/vi