October 04, 2026 1:33 AM हिंदी

Israeli PM Netanyahu invites 'true hero' Captain Smit, PM Modi to light Independence Day flame

Israeli PM Netanyahu invites 'true hero' Captain Smit, PM Modi to light Independence Day flame

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame at Israel's next Independence Day ceremony, describing the Indian pilot who foiled a mid-air attack as a hero of India, Israel and the entire world, during a telephone conversation with him on Sunday.

"Captain, I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told the Captain.

"I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," he added.

The Israeli Prime Minister said the honour was usually reserved for his country's own citizens.

"It's our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It's usually reserved for Israeli citizens. But I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now and they will then too," he said.

Netanyahu, who was told by the pilot how the attack unfolded in the cockpit, said he was amazed by his conduct.

"I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions," the Israeli Prime Minister said, adding that what the Captain did was remarkable and that it bordered on the miraculous.

He said the pilot had saved more than the lives of those on board.

"You saved so many souls. I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world to realise that a brave pilot and brave passengers can overcome this evil, however threatening, however violent. It's something that is being justly hailed around the world," Netanyahu said.

"You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world," he added.

Netanyahu also sent his family's wishes to the pilot's family.

"Please also pass the best regards from me and my wife to your wife. I know you have a family and know that you're part of the family of nations. You're part of the family of nations and a heroic part. Please get well as soon as you can," he said.

Inviting the Captain again towards the end of the conversation, Netanyahu said: "So we hope to see you very soon in Israel. I look forward to seeing you here again. But under the circumstances, I think this will be a memorable and historic visit."

"Thank you for everything you did," the Israeli Prime Minister told the pilot.

--IANS

ksk/uk

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