Gunfire, collisions and 425-kg drug haul: How a highway chase unfolded in Gujarat

Modasa (Gujarat), Oct 3 (IANS) A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a police team during a chase in Gujarat’s Aravalli district, with the Local Crime Branch (LCB) recovering 425.8 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 63.87 lakh from the car he was travelling in, police said on Saturday.

The operation took place near Sun Gold Hotel on the outskirts of Mordungari village under Malpur police station limits, when the LCB team was conducting vehicle checks on the Malpur-Modasa highway.

Police said the consignment was being transported from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh through Gujarat to Barmer in Rajasthan.

According to the police, a black Scorpio approached at high speed towards Modasa. When the team attempted to stop it, the driver allegedly accelerated and drove towards the police blockade.

The vehicle collided with an LCB mobile van before making a U-turn and fleeing towards Malpur.

"A Fortuner car being used by the police team subsequently attempted to stop the Scorpio, which rammed into it head-on. The collision brought the Scorpio to a halt, after which its driver and another occupant fled in different directions," police said.

The man who got out from the passenger side allegedly pointed a pistol at the police team and fired two rounds.

Police Inspector M.H. Zala, who was part of the team, fired a round into the air and another towards the lower portion of the Scorpio in self-defence, according to the police.

The suspect allegedly continued to flee after crossing the divider railing and again pointed the firearm towards the pursuing police personnel.

Police said a round was then fired towards his leg in self-defence. The bullet struck his right calf, following which he fell and the firearm dropped from his hand.

The man was identified as Rajuram Jangu, alias Bishnoi, a resident of Dhorimana in Rajasthan's Barmer district. He was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for the leg injury.

A search of the Scorpio led to the recovery of 22 gunny bags containing poppy straw. The total gross weight was 429.38 kg, including 3.58 kg of plastic packaging, leaving a net quantity of 425.8 kg. Police valued the contraband at Rs 63.87 lakh.

Besides the narcotic substance, the police seized the Scorpio valued at Rs 20 lakh, two mobile phones worth Rs 20,000, two country-made pistols valued at Rs one lakh, 11 live cartridges, one fired bullet, two empty cartridges, two FASTags, five RTO registration number plates and an air-filter cover. The total value of the seized property was put at Rs 85.08 lakh.

Police said the Scorpio had been fitted with a false registration number and alleged that Rajuram and his accomplice, identified as Sureshkumar Bishnoi, were transporting the contraband supplied by an unidentified person from Mandsaur.

Sureshkumar allegedly escaped from the spot by taking advantage of the darkness. "The collision with the LCB mobile van caused an estimated Rs 20,000 damage to its bonnet and side light, while the subsequent collision with the Fortuner caused approximately Rs 2.5 lakh damage," police said.

Members of the police team were also injured in the incident.

A case has been registered at Malpur police station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Motor Vehicles Act, the Public Property Damage Act and the Gujarat Police Act.

Sureshkumar and an unidentified person from Mandsaur who allegedly supplied the poppy straw are wanted in the case. Police said further accused, if identified during the investigation, would also be proceeded against.

"The arrested accused was subsequently taken into custody after treatment for his injury," police said.

--IANS

mys/uk