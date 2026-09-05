US Open 2026: Top seed Zverev, second-ranked Rybakina headline Day 7 schedule

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Men's singles top seed Alexander Zverev and women's second seed Elena Rybakina will headline an action-packed Day 7 at the US Open 2026.

Zverev will face 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo in his third-round match, while Rybakina will take on Ukraine's unseeded Yuliia Starodubtseva for a place in the pre-quarters as attention turns to the stars in New York.

Eyes will be on the top-seeded German Zverev as he heads into the third round after two five-setters, which have kept him on the court for nine hours and 26 minutes. The World No.2 has not lost to Tabilo in his two previous meetings with the Chilean, but given his previous two gruelling contests, an upset is not out of the question.

Meanwhile, Rybakina continues her quest for her maiden Flushing Meadows title and the World No.1 spot, both of which are currently held by Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina has cruised past her opponents in her first two rounds and has lost her serve only once. She will look to avenge her loss to Starodubtseva from the French Open 2026 round 2, which was the only meeting between these two.

There will be much more in the pipeline in New York on Day 7 as the pre-quarterfinals approach. Fourth seed and home favourite Coco Gauff will face Cristina Bucsa in round 3, while 2022 champion Iga Swiatek will take on Marie Bouzkova for a place in the round of 16. Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, will resume her quest as she takes on Belgium's Elise Mertens in round 3.

In the men's singles, American star Taylor Fritz will face Francisco Cerundolo in round 3, while fifth-seeded Flavio Cobolli will take on 28th-seeded Alexander Blockx for a place in the round of 16.

For India, Yuki Bhambri will kick off his campaign in the men's doubles, partnering New Zealand's Michael Venus for the clash against Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac of the USA.

Check the schedule for Day 7:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starts at 9:00 PM IST

Men's Singles (Round 3): [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. [24] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Women's Singles (Round 3) [Not before 11:00 PM IST]: Cristina Bucsa (ESP) vs. [4] Coco Gauff (USA)

Starts at 4:30 AM IST (Sun, Sept 6)

Women's Singles (Round 3): [14] Iva Jovic (USA) vs. [17] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Men's Singles (Round 3): [1] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. [25] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starts at 8:30 PM IST

Women's Singles (Round 3): [24] Anastasia Potapova (AUT) vs. [10] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Men's Singles (Round 3): [28] Alexander Blockx (BEL) vs. [5] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Starts at 4:30 AM IST (Sun, Sept 6)

Women's Singles (Round 3): [13] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs. [23] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Men's Singles (Round 3): [17] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs. [14] Learner Tien (USA)

Grandstand

Starts at 8:30 PM IST

Women's Singles (Round 3): [22] Madison Keys (USA) vs. Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Women's Singles (Round 3): [8] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. [25] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Men's Singles (Round 3): Michael Zheng (USA) vs. Arthur Gea (FRA)

Women's Singles (Round 3) [Not before 2:30 AM IST, Sun, Sept 6]: Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs. [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Stadium 17

Women's Singles (Round 3): [5] Mirra Andreeva vs. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

Men's Singles (Round 3): Karen Khachanov vs. Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Men's Singles (Round 3) [Not before 2:00 AM IST, Sun, Sept 6]: [31] Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Court 5

Men's Singles (Round 3): [21] Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs. Dane Sweeny (AUS)

Indians in action

Court 11

Men’s Doubles, 1st Round - Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus (NZL) vs Ryan Seggerman (USA)/Patrik Trhac (USA) - 8:30 p.m.

--IANS

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