Mohanlal’s L367 with director Vishnu Mohan titled ‘Operation Ganga’

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as L367 and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, on Saturday announced that the film had now been officially titled 'Operation Ganga'

'Operation Ganga' refers to India’s evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

'Operation Ganga', which has the tagline 'A Nation’s Promise' will be a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India.

Apart from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the film will also feature Bollywood star Arjun Rampal, actress Bhagyashri Borse, and actors Parthiban & Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, who is best known for having directed the devotional blockbuster 'Meppadiyan'.

‘Operation Ganga’ also boasts of an extraordinarily talented technical team. The technical crew includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for having shot the blockbusters 'Pushpa 1' and 'Pushpa 2' and production designer Rajeevan, who is best known for having worked in critically acclaimed films such as 'GOAT', 'Meiyazhagan', 'Amaran' and 'Kathanar'. The film will have its stunts choreographed by action director Sea Young Oh, known for his work in 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kill'. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following the success of the pan-Indian film 'Dhurandhar', is scoring the music for 'Operation Ganga'.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga's crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, best known for his work in 'Dhurandhar', 'Uri', '3 Idiots' and 'Padmaavat'.

VFX for the film will be overseen by K. V. Sanjit. 'Lokah' Costume Director Melvy J will be in-charge of costume design for this film and makeup will be by Ronex Xavier.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.

--IANS

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