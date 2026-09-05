Nikkhil Advani shares throwback video of daughter dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Badtameez Dil’ as she turns 20

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani celebrated his daughter Keya Advani’s 20th birthday on September 5, with a nostalgic throwback video.

Giving fans a glimpse of his daughter's childhood and their cherished father-daughter bond, he shared a video of a young Keya dancing freely at home to “Badtameez Dil”, the popular song picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The candid clip captures Keya dancing carefree. Sharing the throwback on social media, Nikkhil wrote, “The doll turns 20 today!!!: My dearest dearest daughter - ‘Dance always like no one is watching.’ So incredibly proud of the young woman that you have become. Full blockbuster loading.”

On the professional front, Nikkhil Advani has had a career spanning more than three decades across Hindi cinema.

His early training included working with filmmakers such as Saeed Mirza, Aziz Mirza, Kundan Shah and Sudhir Mishra.

He also has worked with Karan Johar at Dharma Productions, serving as an associate director on films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Further, Nikhil Advani made his directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. The Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer became one of the most popular romantic dramas of its era.

He then directed films across a wide range of genres, including Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China, Patiala House, Delhi Safari, D-Day, Hero, Katti Batti, Batla House and Vedaa.

His production company has backed films including Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Baazaar, Lucknow Central, Marjaavaan, Bell Bottom, Sardar Ka Grandson and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

–IANS

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