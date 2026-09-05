September 05, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Teachers' Day: Sharad Kelkar expresses gratitude to teachers who encouraged him to learn, explore

Teachers' Day: Sharad Kelkar expresses gratitude to teachers who encouraged him to learn, explore

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays the role of Arya in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken on the significance of mentors on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

The actor paid an ode to teachers who have always pushed him to do better, and chase excellence.

He told IANS, “When you’re a child, you don’t really realise the significance of your teachers. School is mostly about your friends, studies, the innocence and joy of childhood. It is only after you leave school and that journey comes to an end that you truly understand how important it is for a child to have good teachers and mentors”.

He further mentioned, “I feel fortunate that through school, college and later in my acting journey, I have met some wonderful teachers and mentors who always encouraged me to learn, explore and try new things. Today, as a father, when I see my daughter studying, I just am happy that she too is blessed with teachers who guide and motivate her. On this Teacher’s Day, I express my heartfelt gratitude not just to my school teachers, but also to every mentor who has guided me and helped shape the person and actor I am today”.

Meanwhile, ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ follows Anu Sharma, a 20-year-old middle-class girl from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Aryavardhan (played by Dolly Chawla), a 46-year-old successful industrialist heading the Vardhan Group of Industries. Anu's father works at a local store that sells Rajnandini Sarees, a brand owned by Aryavardhan’s company.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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Teachers' Day: Sharad Kelkar expresses gratitude to teachers who encouraged him to learn, explore

Teachers' Day: Sharad Kelkar expresses gratitude to teachers who encouraged him to learn, explore