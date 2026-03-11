US lawmakers press Trump on Tibet policy

Washington, March 11 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged the Trump administration to make Tibet a priority in its foreign policy, pressing the State Department to advance dialogue on the region’s future, defend religious freedom in the Dalai Lama’s succession, and counter Chinese disinformation about Tibet.

In a letter to Riley M. Barnes, the US State Department’s Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, the lawmakers said Washington should strengthen efforts to implement existing laws and reinforce long-standing American support for the Tibetan people.

The letter was led by Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Congresswoman Young Kim, a Republican from California, along with eight other House members from both parties.

“We know what is possible when the Administration and Congress work together to promote America’s interests regarding Tibet,” the lawmakers wrote.

“We look forward to working with you as Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues to implement these laws and appropriations provided by Congress, to advance a renewed and reinvigorated push to peacefully resolve the dispute over Tibet’s future, and to continue the US government’s unwavering support for our Tibetan allies.”

The lawmakers outlined eight areas where Congress and the administration could collaborate to advance US policy on Tibet in line with existing American law.

Among the top priorities is promoting dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and representatives of the Dalai Lama or the Central Tibetan Administration. The lawmakers said the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002 promotes such engagement as the most viable path to resolving the China-Tibet dispute.

The letter also stressed the need to protect religious freedom in matters related to the succession of the Dalai Lama. Lawmakers pointed to the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which states that decisions regarding the next Dalai Lama are spiritual matters that belong solely to him, the Tibetan Buddhist community, and the Tibetan people.

They urged the administration to reaffirm that policy and work with other governments to deter interference in the process.

Calling for stronger action to counter Chinese disinformation about Tibet, lawmakers urged the implementation of the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act of 2024. The act clarifies the US government's role in addressing misinformation about Tibet’s history, institutions, and leadership.

Another key recommendation is to expand access to Tibet for foreign diplomats, journalists, and tourists under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018. The lawmakers said restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities continue despite the law’s goal of ensuring reciprocal travel access.

The letter also emphasised continued US assistance programmes for Tibetan communities. Lawmakers highlighted support for cultural preservation and development programmes for Tibetans both inside Tibet and in exile communities in South Asia.

They further urged the administration to prioritise solutions for Tibetan refugees in Nepal who lack legal status and remain vulnerable to external pressure.

In addition, the lawmakers called for continued engagement with the Central Tibetan Administration and urged US officials to deepen contacts with Tibetan leaders.

The letter also highlighted the importance of independent broadcasting into Tibet through services such as Radio Free Asia and Voice of America, which lawmakers said provide critical information to Tibetans and policymakers.

