October 06, 2025 5:43 PM हिंदी

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) A trio of US and Japanese scientists have on Monday been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery on how the immune system is kept in check.

The coveted prize by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow (US), Fred Ramsdell (US), and Shimon Sakaguchi (Japan). The prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.

“The 2025 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance,” the Nobel Assembly said in a statement.

The peripheral immune tolerance is a mechanism that prevents the immune system from harming the body.

The laureates identified the immune system’s security guards, regulatory T cells -- which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body.

Their discoveries launched the field of peripheral tolerance, spurring the development of medical treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. This may also lead to more successful transplantations. Several of these treatments are now undergoing clinical trials.

“Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases,” said Olle Kämpe, chair of the Nobel Committee.

Born in 1961, Brunkow holds a doctorate from Princeton University in the US. He is currently the Senior Programme Manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle.

Ramsdell was born in 1960 and undertook a Ph.D in 1987 from the University of California-Los Angeles, US. He is the Scientific Advisor at Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco.

Born in 1951, Sakaguchi studied M.D in 1976 and Ph.D. in 1983 from Kyoto University, Japan. He is currently the Distinguished Professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center in Japan’s Osaka University.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

Ambros and Ruvkun discovered a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa Shetty admits she is a 'forever Batatavada girl'

Shilpa Shetty admits she is a 'forever Batatavada girl'

Director Pradeep Advaitham's 'Champion' to release on December 25

Director Pradeep Advaitham's 'Champion' to release on December 25

Decisive tech, innovation-driven push powered India’s journey to 4th largest economy: Minister

Decisive tech, innovation-driven push powered India’s journey to 4th largest economy: Minister

It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Storry'

It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Storry'

Celine Dion makes rare appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert

Celine Dion makes rare appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert

When Big B felt like a novice in front of Farhan Akhtar

When Big B felt like a novice in front of Farhan Akhtar

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA poised for big win with 150-160 seats in Bihar; INDIA Bloc struggles (Lead)

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA poised for big win with 150-160 seats in Bihar; INDIA Bloc struggles (Lead)

Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'Sardar@150 Unity March' to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'Sardar@150 Unity March' to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Pakistan: Four killed, 28 others injured in Punjab province after heavy rains, storms (File image)

Pakistan: Four killed, 28 others injured in Punjab province after heavy rains, storms

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA likely to race ahead of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, vote share seen nearing 50 pc

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA likely to race ahead of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, vote share seen nearing 50 pc