Rakul Preet Singh pens tender birthday note for her ‘real-life superhero’ father

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her father, whom she lovingly tagged as her “safe space”, a happy birthday and went on to call him the “real superhero” in her life.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage dedicated to her father. The clip, featured the moments the father-daughter duo have shared since infancy to adulthood.

For the caption, Rakul wrote: “Happy Birthday to the real superhero in my life

To the man who leads with strength, wisdom, and the biggest heart, thank you for being my constant, my guide, and my safe place.”

She credited her father for teaching about resilience and unconditional love.

“You’ve shown me how to dream boldly and stand firmly. Because of you, I know what resilience looks like and what unconditional love feels like. I may not say it every day, but I carry your lessons with me in everything I do.”

“Here’s to more laughter, more memories, and many more years of your priceless advice. Love you beyond words, always and forever @kayjay.singh,” she concluded the post.

On the professional front, Rakul was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. She is currently shooting for "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated to release on May 15.

The actress also celebrated one year of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekkar and Arjun Kapoor.

For the caption, Rakul wrote: “One year of celebrating a film that brought more than just entertainment, countless memories and friends for life.”

The film followed Ankur, a divorced man, who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life. However, things get complicated when his amnesiac former wife also returns, confusing.

