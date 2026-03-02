Israel-Iran war: Airline stocks in red as flight disruption continues for 3rd day

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Global and Indian airlines cancelled and diverted hundreds of flights for a third straight day on Monday after the escalating US-Israel and Iran war prompted widespread airspace closures across West Asia and the Gulf.

Airlines in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region posted losses in early trading sessions. Interglobe Aviation Ltd, that operates IndiGo, dipped 4.24 per cent.

Singapore Airlines tanked over 6 per cent in early trading on Monday, while Japan’s ANA and JAL each dropped over 4 per cent, while Australia’s Qantas slipped over 4 per cent.

Major transit centres, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, were shut for extended periods, forcing carriers to suspend, reroute or cancel routes to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Beirut, Tehran, Riyadh and other regional destinations.

Indian carriers were also hit as IndiGo recorded the highest number of cancellations among non‑West Asian carriers. At New Delhi airport, 410 flights operated by Indian carriers were cancelled on February 28, about 350 flights on March 1, and at least 300 flights were expected to be impacted on March 2, according to reports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier informed it was coordinating with airlines and related agencies and had activated a Passenger Assistance Control Room to assist stranded travellers.

Air India extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 11.59 pm on March 2. With Iranian and Iraqi airspace closed, Air India said it was using routes via Oman, southern Saudi Arabia and Egypt, adding about 30-40 minutes of journey to Europe‑bound flights, raising operating costs.

Carriers that announced suspensions or reroutings, include Air France, KLM, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, ITA Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Japan Airlines, Aegean, LOT Polish and Norwegian Air, among others.

Israeli strikes on Tehran on Monday targeting command centres and air defences were met with retaliatory missile attacks on Israeli territory and US bases in the Gulf, further heightening uncertainty.

—IANS

aar/na