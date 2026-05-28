US-Japan exercises with Typhon missile system deployment threaten our interest: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow, May 28 (IANS) Moscow on Thursday stated that the US-Japan joint exercises, which include the deployment of Typhon missile system, are viewed as a step that threatens Russia’s interests.

"We have repeatedly drawn the attention of Tokyo to the fact that we view the provision of Japanese territory for the deployment of American medium - and shorter-range missile systems, regardless of whether this is done on an episodic, rotational, or permanent basis, as a step that has a serious negative impact on the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region and creates a direct threat to our Far Eastern borders," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, local media reported.

According to the state-owned Tass news agency, Zakharova also recalled Russia’s diplomatic statement from August 2025, that it no longer considers itself bound by the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based medium and short-range missiles.

"The strategic risks arising from such provocative actions will be thoroughly analysed to develop the necessary compensatory military-technical measures of the strictest and longest possible nature," she stated.

On May 20, Tass cited a report from leading Japanese news agency Kyodo, which stated that the US military plans to deploy the Typhon medium-range missile systems to the Japanese Self-Defence Force (JSDF) Kanoya Air Base in Kagoshima Prefecture during exercises from June to September.

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multiple launch rocket systems will also be deployed during the exercises.

Earlier, Zakharova asked Japan to improve relations with Russia and take steps to reaffirm its rejection of anti-Russian stance.

"On May 12, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated that Tokyo, while recognising the importance of building relations with Russia, as a neighbouring state, based on national interests, nevertheless does not intend to change its current anti-Russian foreign policy course. As we have repeatedly noted, the dismantling of the positive legacy of bilateral relations accumulated over a long period of time was initiated precisely at Japan's initiative. Tokyo linked further cooperation with our country to the situation in Ukraine, and did so under pressure, not from its own public, but from Washington," she stated.

–IANS

ksk/as