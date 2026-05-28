No double standards in fight against terrorism: NSA Doval at Moscow Security Forum

Moscow, May 28 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday stated that there cannot be any double standards in the fight against terrorism and responsible nations have to evaluate their choices in deciding whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action.

Addressing the gathering of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and security chiefs of several countries at the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow, NSA Doval also called for special attention to the situation in West Asia, asserting that it is essential to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The forum, hosted by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, deliberated on the 'Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World'.

"During the deliberations, the NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X while highlighting NSA Doval's comments at the forum.

NSA Doval also met Shoigu on the sidelines of the forum on Thursday.

"They reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties. The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi," the Indian Embassy stated.

NSA Doval will also have more bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Forum which will continue on Friday.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio held a meeting with NSA Doval in New Delhi, with talks focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative.

"The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues," noted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

–IANS

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