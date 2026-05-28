May 28, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers for outstanding performance in 2026 U23 Asian Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers for outstanding performance in 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. Photo credit: WFI

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Indian wrestlers for their outstanding performance in the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, with the Men's Freestyle and Women's teams winning the overall championships.

It was a historic campaign in a sensational continental campaign with the entire Indian contingent amassing a staggering total of 27 medals, comprising eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

"An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men’s Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam," PM Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Men’s Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India’s highest-ever overall medal haul at the U23 Asian Championships in history. The women's wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including 6 Golds. The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with 8 medals. Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote in his post.

The Indian men's freestyle wrestling team was crowned the undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, lifting the Team Championship Trophy with a spectacular first-place finish.

India dominated the freestyle standings to claim the top spot ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third, respectively.

The championship-winning freestyle squad wrapped up their campaign with nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze. Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) set the tone with brilliant gold medals, and the momentum was carried forward by Kumar Mohit (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg), who also stood atop the podium.

Deepak Rathi (61kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), and Lacky (125kg) contributed to the historic team title with hard-fought silver medals, while Deepak Berwal (74kg) and Mor Sachin (82kg) rounded out the freestyle tally with crucial bronze medal finishes.

India’s women wrestlers were equally dominant throughout the tournament, delivering an exceptional performance to capture ten medals. The women's contingent brought home a remarkable six gold medals, with Muskan (53kg), Tapasya (57kg), Bhagyashree (62kg), Pulkit (67kg), Mansi (68kg), and Kajal (76kg) all showcasing their technical superiority in their respective title clashes.

Neha (59kg) and Sweety (50kg) fought valiantly to secure silver medals, while Amruta (72kg) and Ahilya (55kg) finished their campaigns on the podium with bronze.

In the Greco-Roman category, the Indian grapplers laid a strong foundation early in the tournament by securing eight medals. Sumit led the charge with a spectacular gold in the 63kg division, supported by silver medals from Suraj (60kg) and Sagar Singh (67kg).

Neeraj Patel (55kg), Sachin (77kg), Rohit Bura (87kg), Rohit (97kg), and Hardeep (130kg) added to the impressive haul with well-deserved bronze medals.

--IANS

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