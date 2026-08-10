US food outbreaks spread across dozens of states

Washington, Aug 10 (IANS) US health agencies are tracing multiple outbreaks and contamination risks involving lettuce, meat, poultry, eggs and fresh produce across dozens of states, as the country’s top medical research official sought reassure consumers about the safety of the food supply.

US National Institutes of Health Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya acknowledged that an outbreak of cyclospora linked to iceberg lettuce from Mexico was larger than those recorded in typical years. The outbreak has reached 15 states and two deaths were reported during the past week, according to information presented during his interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“The- the cyclospora outbreak is larger than in normal years,” Bhattacharya said.

He said the two deaths occurred in late June and early July, before authorities identified the source of the outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were now working to trace the contamination and stop affected products from reaching consumers, he said.

“The CDC and the FDA are working hard to trace back exactly where these outbreaks are occurring from, intervening with the- the sort of suppliers to make sure that they don’t- and doing recalls to make sure that the disease doesn’t- the, you know, condition doesn’t spread,” Bhattacharya said.

The warnings come as Americans face several food-related health concerns at the same time. CBS anchor said the Agriculture Department had issued an alert covering meat and poultry products that could contain salmonella.

The anchor also cited possible salmonella contamination linked to jalapenos across 27 states, with cilantro, red onion and avocado included in a CDC notice. The Albertsons grocery chain had recalled some products, while authorities were also investigating salmonella risks involving eggs in Texas, Brennan said.

A separate screwworm outbreak has affected the beef supply.

Bhattacharya, who is temporarily helping to run the CDC until a new director is sworn in, said consumers could still purchase lettuce but should take precautions when preparing it.

“We’re working hard to make sure that the contaminated sources don’t get onto the shelves,” he said.

“If you’re worried, you can buy that- buy the lettuce, but make sure you wash it carefully. You don’t eat outer leaves. And if you’re really worried, just, you know, cook your vegetables,” he added.

Asked whether the United States should restrict food imports from central Mexico, Bhattacharya said he could not speak on behalf of the FDA. He defended the work of agency personnel investigating the outbreaks, however.

Bhattacharya said cyclospora contamination was particularly difficult to trace because identifying its exact source was more complicated than investigating a bacterial outbreak.

“For cyclospora specifically, it’s complicated because for technical reasons, it’s much- it’s more difficult than if it was just a bacteria to find the exact source,” he said.

Bhattacharya did not announce any new import restrictions or provide a timetable for completing the investigations.

Cyclospora infection is caused by a microscopic parasite and is commonly associated with contaminated fresh produce. It can cause prolonged diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and loss of appetite. Symptoms may persist or return if the infection is not treated.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through contaminated food. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness. New World screwworm, meanwhile, is a parasitic fly whose larvae infest wounds in warm-blooded animals and can pose a serious threat to livestock.

--IANS

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