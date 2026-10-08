US envoy Gor calls on Bhutan King, discusses expanding opportunities for cooperation

Thimphu, Oct 8 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Thursday and discussed expanding opportunities for investment, innovation, and cooperation between the two nations.

Gor noted that Bhutan's ambitious vision for its future, including Gelephu Mindfulness City, continues to open new possibilities for deeper engagement with the US.

"It was an honour to call on His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to discuss expanding opportunities for investment, innovation, and cooperation. Bhutan’s ambitious vision for its future, including Gelephu Mindfulness City, continues to open new possibilities for deeper engagement with the United States," Gor posted on X.

Sergio Gor, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, also met Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and both sides discussed advancing stability and prosperity in the region.

"Great to be back in the Kingdom of Bhutan. One of the most beautiful places on earth! Always good to see my friend, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. I appreciated his warm welcome and our substantive conversation on advancing stability, and prosperity in the region," Gor wrote on X.

Earlier in March, Sergio Gor and PM Tshering Tobgay held a meeting in Bhutan and discussed opportunities to further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual trust.

"Had the pleasure of welcoming H.E. Mr. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South & Central Asia, during his visit to Bhutan. We discussed opportunities to further deepen Bhutan–U.S. cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Tobgay posted on X.

Although Bhutan and the United States have never established formal diplomatic relations, the two countries share warm, informal relations through the US Embassy in India and Bhutan’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, according to the US Department of State statement.

The US Government annually brings several Bhutanese participants to the United States through its International Visitors, Humphrey Fellows, and Fulbright Programs.

--IANS

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