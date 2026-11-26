New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On Constitution Day, a lesser-known chapter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years as Gujarat Chief Minister has come into focus through a post by Modi Story, a popular handle on X.

While many today are seen holding up copies of the Constitution for photographs and social media, the post asks a pointed question: has anyone seen a Chief Minister take the Constitution among ordinary people, walk with it on the streets, and create awareness about its values? The answer lies in 2010. That year marked the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi launched the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra, or Constitution Pride Journey. The initiative was designed to take the Constitution out of books and into public life. A copy of the Constitution was placed on a richly decorated elephant. PM Modi himself walked on foot alongside ministers, officials and citizens as the procession moved through the streets.

The aim was simple yet powerful — to make people aware of their constitutional rights and duties and to instil pride in the foundational document of the Republic.

Photographs from the event show PM Modi offering floral tributes near a statue with a large replica of the Constitution, the decorated elephant carrying the sacred text, and large crowds participating in the yatra. The images capture a moment when the Constitution was not treated as a distant legal text but as something that belonged to the people.

A year later, in 2011, PM Modi took another step in the same direction. He released the Gujarati translation of the Constitution, titled ‘Bharatnu Samvidhan’. The bilingual Gujarati-English edition was brought out so that people in Gujarat could read and understand their fundamental rights and duties in their own language. The move was part of a larger effort to make the Constitution accessible and relevant to ordinary citizens.

The Modi Story post presents these initiatives as examples of taking the Constitution to the streets in a meaningful way.

At a time when holding the book has become a political statement for many, the 2010 yatra and the 2011 Gujarati edition stand out as efforts rooted in awareness and participation rather than symbolism alone.

On Constitution Day, the post serves as a reminder of an earlier chapter when the Constitution was carried among the people, not just displayed.

--IANS

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