New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India has firmly defended its interests in discussions with the United States over a proposed tariff hike of up to 25 per cent and the ongoing bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations, trade experts said on Thursday, expressing optimism that a deal could create fresh opportunities for exporters, MSMEs and domestic industries.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General and CEO Dr Ajay Sahai said the US had earlier imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on certain grounds and was now proposing a further 25 per cent levy citing what it described as excess production capacity.

Sahai said the Indian government had made it clear that the country did not have excess capacity in any sector and remained engaged with Washington in constructive discussions on the matter.

"India's position is based on facts. As one of the world's most populous countries and among the fastest-growing economies, India needs to build industrial capacity to meet its present and future requirements. Expanding production capabilities in emerging sectors is a natural part of the development process and cannot be termed excess capacity," he said.

He pointed out that the proposed US tariffs would not affect all Indian exports equally. Nearly 45 per cent of India's exports, including smartphones and pharmaceuticals, are expected to remain outside the ambit of the tariffs. Meanwhile, sectors such as steel and aluminium are already facing high duties, leaving them largely unaffected by any additional changes in the current situation.

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Aviation and Tourism Expert Committee Chairman Subhash Goyal, meanwhile, cautioned against negotiating an agreement under pressure, stressing that the deal should be guided by mutual respect and the interests of both countries.

"India should not enter into a trade agreement under pressure under any circumstances. Any trade deal must be based on mutual respect and the shared interests of both countries," Goyal said.

Former diplomat J.K. Tripathi said the US administration's tariff policy had been marked by frequent shifts, making its approach appear inconsistent.

He said higher tariffs could also hurt American consumers, as several products may not be readily available domestically or could be considerably more expensive to manufacture in the US.

"The impact of higher tariffs would not be limited to exporting countries. American consumers could also face the consequences, particularly where products are either unavailable locally or costlier to produce domestically," Tripathi said.

--IANS

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