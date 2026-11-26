New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The 15-year-old Aaron Mehta has been setting records in the F4 Indian Championship 2026. Youngest-ever race winner, youngest front-row starter, youngest podium finisher, and youngest lap leader: these are some of the major milestones the Singaporean-born driver has achieved in his debut season.

The Kolkata Royal Tigers driver has the likes of Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen as his idols in the sport. Although still early in his single-seater days, Aaron has the one-lap pace and the racecraft, the two factors which these F1 superstars have mastered.

These were on display when Aaron took the pole on his absolute debut in the F4 Indian series during round 1, race 1 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, and then again when he took a double pole in race 1 and race 3 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai during round 3.

He seems to be learning from the best in the business. "I have a few idols; Charles Leclerc is one of them because of his one-lap qualifying pace. He's very strong, and I think in that way I'm very similar to him," he told IANS at the Buddh International Circuit, where he gears up for the fifth round of the season.

Then he has learnt racecraft from his karting days and looks to keep honing it. He has already impressed with his racecraft in the ongoing F4 Indian Championship, having become the youngest race winner in the series' history during his round 3 race 3 victory at the Madras International Circuit.

"I think Max Verstappen (my other idol), he's very, very strong with his race craft and his driving style is very aggressive which I think is similar to mine and yeah when he races his opponents on track I think he doesn't hold back and to be a racing driver, to be the best you have to not be scared, you can't hold back and yeah you have to just try and be as best as you can.

"I think Max is always on top of his game every time we see him race, every time he drives," he added.

The 15-year-old has had a mixed season in the F4 Indian series, highlighted by the highs of his heroics in round 3 in Chennai and by the challenging weekend at the Buddh International Circuit in round 4, where he had two DNFs and a P12 finish across the three races.

Peaks and Valleys in all sports are part and parcel of the game. But how an athlete stays in the zone and tries to bounce back is what matters the most. Just like his idols Leclerc and Verstappen, Aaron has a strong mindset and stays in the zone, knowing he has to bounce back.

"Buddh's been amazing; honestly, it's one of the best tracks I've driven. I've driven quite a few tracks in my career in cars; I think (I am) approaching 10-15 tracks now, and yeah, Buddh's amazing. It's definitely up there as one of the top three, just because of how wide it is and the high speed; obviously, the back straight is really good. You have a long braking zone, which is always amazing for racing; I think the fans will enjoy it as well. It's an amazing track to be a spectator at as well.

"Last round I think was not as fortunate for me; we had a few issues with the car that were out of my control, but ultimately at the end of the day we know we have the pace and we know that we're very strong and we're able to fight in the top three for the championship, so I think that it's honestly just, this is racing sometimes, sometimes things don't go your way, and it matters more how you bounce back from that, and I think that's what we intend to do this round," he says.

He raced at the Sepang International Circuit for the Evans GP during the Formula Trophy Malaysia early in October, the same weekend when the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix took place in Malaysia. He got to see his idols close on the track and raced his car on the same track that those F1 superstars were about to do. It was a surreal experience, he calls.

"Yeah, so obviously it was a surreal experience racing on a Formula 1 weekend, but not as a spectator but as a driver as well with Formula Trophy Malaysia. Yeah, I did see some of the drivers there; we got to spectate them as well when they were driving their sessions, and it's just so inspiring to be, you know, maybe an hour after I'm done driving, they're on track now and driving the same road, the piece of road that I drove very recently.

"So it's definitely not something I would have thought I would be doing about a year ago, but that's just how racing is; the sport changes so quickly, and I think that racing on a Formula 1 weekend is something that's hard to put into words.

"It means a lot to me both as a driver and, you know, personally. It's something that I've always wanted to do, to be seen on a world stage next to the drivers I grew up watching is something that I could have only dreamt of, so it means an inexplicable amount to me."

Aaron knows the importance of keeping his head down and pushing when he prepares for a race weekend. He shared his mindset when he heads into the races. "So for me, in terms of mentally preparing for a race, it's more so just trying to get into the zone. As a driver, it's very easy to get distracted; you know, there are a lot of things that are going around you, and it's very easy to lose your focus on those sorts of things.

"So for me, it's very important that I'm focused on what I'm doing as a driver, so trying to drive on the limit, and it depends where I'm starting; obviously, the things I'll do every race differ because I'm starting in a different position.

"But the general idea is the same: just move forward, keep my head down, push and focus on myself, which is yeah, that's sort of just the main thing."

He tunes up some music just before he gets in his car. Aaron then uses visualisation to see what he needs to do in the race. "I like to put in some music. I love listening to a lot of music before I get in the car just because it helps me get into the zone and it helps cut out any distractions there may be. "And other than that, when I'm in the car I love to visualise as well the driving and what I need to do as the driver because I think visualisation is super important and it's a really useful tool a driver can have," he added.

Following his challenging outing in Greater Noida, Aaron looks to bounce back in round 5 at the same venue. He targets a podium finish in all the races as the action returns to the Buddh International Circuit, which famously has hosted F1 from 2011 to 2013.

"Yeah, so we're looking to bounce back. It's been a sort of an on-and-off year for us; round 1 was good, round 2 not so much, round 3 was very good, round 4 again not so much. So I think for round 5 and round 6 we just want to be consistent and be on the podium, try and be on the podium every race and fight for wins.

"We know pace-wise that it's there and we can so I think it's just up to the matter of just trying to put it all together on race day and yeah just bringing it home in the end.

His ultimate dream remains to feature in F1, but Aaron's immediate next step would be if he can get into Formula Regional, which is a bridge between F4 and Formula 3.

"In motorsport I want to make it professional, obviously getting to F1 is the dream that every kid, every driver has but it's very, very financially difficult but obviously if opportunities come up I would definitely take it but at the moment I just want to be professional in racing because racing as a sport is what I love and motorsport is something I've grown up to love as a kid.

"So just to make it professional in motorsport, to be paid to drive and just to be doing that my whole life, I think that's the main goal."

"So for me it would be Formula Regional. How it works in single-seaters is there's Formula 4, and that's usually national championships, so for example India (F4 series), there could be some in Europe, that kind of thing, and then there's Formula Regional, which is in regions of the world, so for example Formula Regional European Championship or Formula Regional Asian Championship.

"And then from there you're racing in Formula 3, which is racing on Formula 1 weekends following them around, I think across 9 rounds of the Formula 1 calendar, and then Formula 2, which is 16, and then obviously Formula 1," he added.

He has been immensely backed by his family, whom he credits for making sacrifices in his journey. "So obviously my mom travels with me to all my races, and I can't really put into words how thankful I am for her for that.

"My dad is the backbone of racing, talking to sponsors, to the media, he's talking to teams and for potential seats, and that's really important, and we have my driver manager as well, and the driver management firm is also supporting me in numerous different ways, helping me grow as a driver, and obviously we've got my family, and as a family as a whole there are so many sacrifices that they make to help me race and to help me do my dream so everyone plays an individual and unique role," he said.

--IANS

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