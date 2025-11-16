U.S downed World Cup-bound Paraguay 2-1 in friendly

Chester, Nov 16 (IANS) The U.S Men’s National Team started a two-match series against World Cup-bound South American opponents during the November international window with a confident display, securing a 2-1 victory over a lively Paraguay side at Subaru Park. The team took an early lead with a fourth-minute goal from midfielder Gio Reyna and clinched the win with a second-half winning strike by striker Folarin Balogun.

The victory extends the USMNT’s current unbeaten streak against World Cup-qualified opponents to four consecutive matches. In September, Paraguay secured qualification for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, marking the nation’s return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

The USMNT started the match aggressively; the opening moments proved to be exciting, and the fans at Subaru Park witnessed two goals in the first 10 minutes of action.

The US team were rewarded with the opening goal from a recycled corner kick as Giovanni Reyna put the hosts ahead with a glancing header after Max Arfsten's pass. For the second, Paraguayan forward Alex Arce finished a superb first-time cross from Atlanta United standout Miguel Almirón to level the match 1-1.

The United States seized a good opportunity to take the lead in the 19th minute. Fullback Sergino Dest, making his second start under Pochettino, faced his defender 1v1 on the right flank in the US attack and advanced towards the goal.

Dest’s superb cutback created a precise, low pass to Roldan, who was free inside the 18-yard box. Roldan struck a powerful, first-time shot on target, but Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill made the save.

The two World Cup-bound sides went into the half-time break at 1-1, though the U.S. held a slight advantage in first-half possession at 55 percent.

Around the 64th minute, the U.S. increased its intensity in and around the goal, including a tantalising chip across the six-yard box from midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Moments later, Balogun delivered a clever backheeled pass to Dest running forward, but Paraguay managed to recover and clear the ball from danger in both attacks. Dest then followed up on the next U.S. possession with a precise shot from his left foot. Gill’s reach parried the accurate shot over the crossbar for a U.S. corner kick.

Finally, the relentless effort by the Americans to find the winner paid off, and in the 71st minute, the U.S. went back in front. The play started with vigorous pressure from Roldan and midfielder Diego Luna, who had entered the match as a substitute four minutes earlier.

With the advantage, the U.S. was quick to capitalise, and Balogun worked with Reyna on the left flank. The deflection off Reyna’s low cross went straight to Balogun, and the striker scored his third goal in as many consecutive matches starts.

In the previous possessions, both sides missed clear chances. Almiron fired a shot on target from about 25 yards out, and Freese made a crucial save to tip it over the crossbar, resulting in a Paraguay corner kick.

On the other end, a deflected cross from Luna rolled into the path of striker Ricardo Pepi, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute. Pepi took a few dribbles to gather the ball in front of goal, but Paraguay regrouped quickly to block his close-range shot.

In three days, the USA faces 16th-ranked Uruguay in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

--IANS

bc/vi