March 05, 2026 6:01 PM

Young doctors should focus on specific area of medical expertise: Minister

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh presented awards here to 26 young medical professionals from across India who excelled in specialities including oncology, paediatrics, endocrinology, orthopaedics and emergency medicine, an official statement said on Thursday.

The minister expressed satisfaction that many of the honours went to young doctors rather than senior professionals, noting that early recognition boosts their confidence.

The minister said that recognising young doctors early in their careers strengthens the future of healthcare services in the country as doctors are motivated to pursue excellence and continuously upgrade their knowledge in a rapidly-evolving medical landscape.

He spoke about the changing nature of medical practice, highlighting how technology and artificial intelligence have improved diagnosis and treatment, while the role of doctors remains irreplaceable.

Singh said the scope of medical care has expanded with multiple specialisations and new treatment approaches emerging.

“With rapidly emerging options and technologies, each young medico should try to focus on a specific area of medical expertise and continue updating himself regularly,” he stressed.

Dr Singh also referred to the post-COVID healthcare environment, where both communicable and lifestyle diseases continue to challenge healthcare systems. This has further increased the importance of specialised knowledge and continuous learning for medical professionals.

Expressing confidence in the young doctors who were honoured at the conclave, Dr Singh said that many of them would go on to achieve major milestones in their careers and could one day return to receive lifetime achievement honours for their contributions to the medical profession.

The minister had, in a conclave in February, highlighted the Biopharma Shakti Mission, India’s biotech advances and the establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and a Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation framework to strengthen research with private and philanthropic participation.

