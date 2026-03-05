Not everyone retires on their own terms, finishing at home in Baggy Green is special: Healy

Perth, March 5 (IANS) Australia captain Alyssa Healy said she does not expect to feel any sadness as she prepares for her final international appearance through the one-off pink-ball Test against India, starting at the WACA Stadium on Friday.

Australia has an 8-4 lead over India in the multi-format series and the side will be keen to ensure Alyssa has a winning send-off through a victory in the Test match. "I genuinely don't think there'll be any sadness. I'm just really excited for life after cricket, and I'm really grateful for the experience that I've had so far.

“I've really enjoyed the last 20 years of cricket, and we'll wait and see what unfolds next, which is more exciting. We'll wait and see what unfolds next, which is more exciting than anything else.

“I've been very aware that not everybody gets to retire on their own terms, and this is kind of just a really cool opportunity to finish here at home and in a Baggy Green. It's not something I would have chosen to have done, but I guess to have that opportunity is very special, very unique.

“So looking forward to that, and obviously with the series, the way it's placed at the moment, to be able to push for a win and be extra special," Alyssa told reporters on the eve of her last international game.

After signing off from ODIs with a fairytale 158 in Hobart, Alyssa now has one last chance to get an elusive Test hundred. The wicketkeeper-batter returns to the same venue where she fell a run short of three-figure mark against South Africa two years ago.

"I'm not going out there to make a duck. So, if three figures come up, then so be it. But at the end of the day, I just want to contribute to a team success, and what that looks like, we'll wait and see."

For the next four days, Alyssa’s focus will be squarely on Australia’s bid to lift the trophy and give her best for the last time as an international cricketer. "(I'm) feeling in good nick so hopefully I can transfer that to the pink ball here. But like I said, the series has been toughly contested so far, and to be up 8-4, I think at this point in time, we're really pleased, and hopefully we go out there and get the job done."

--IANS

nr/bc