India advises its nationals in UAE to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines

Abu Dhabi, March 5 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in UAE on Thursday issued a fresh advisory, asking Indian nationals in the UAE to remain vigilant, calm and follow the safety guidelines issued by the local authorities and official advisories issued from time to time.

The Embassy mentioned that the airspace and regular scheduled flight operations in UAE continue to remain suspended temporarily considering the prevailing security situation. However, the Indian and UAE airlines have started limited non-scheduled flight operations to various destinations in India in coordination with the UAE authorities subject to the operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities. The stranded Indian nationals may avail these flights by contacting their respective airlines.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the United Arab Emirates and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE Authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," the advisory issued by Indian Embassy in the UAE stated.

It mentioned that the Indian Embassy in UAE, Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services continue to function normally. The Embassy also released the helpline numbers for Indian nationals in the UAE in case they have any query or concern.

"For those stranded after 28 February and whose visas have expired, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Custom & Port Authority (ICP) have announced a waiver of overstay fines for visitors (tourist/visit visas) and others unable to depart due to these exceptional circumstances," it added.

The advisory mentioned that the Indian government continues to attach highest importance to safety and well being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well being of the Indian community in the UAE. The Embassy and the Consulate will continue to issue updates and advisories through its website and the social media handles.

On Wednesday, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the country.

The ministry stated that since the start of the Iranian attack, 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and one missile landing within the territory of the state.

According to the statement released by the UAE's Ministry of Defence on X, 941 Iranian drones have been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country.

Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

--IANS

akl/as