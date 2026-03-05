Indian contingent leaves for World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) India’s young boxers are preparing to compete internationally as the Indian youth boxing team leaves tomorrow for the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 8 to March 15.

The tournament will gather some of the best young boxers from around the globe, providing an important opportunity for them to gain international experience and compete against the top opponents in their age category.

The Indian team will participate in the Youth Olympic weight categories, marking an important milestone in their journey toward qualification and readiness for the Youth Olympic Games. The Futures Cup is a crucial developmental event in global boxing, offering young athletes essential experience in international competition.

India will send a 10-member team competing in both men’s and women’s divisions. The women’s team features Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), and Prachi (60kg).

The men’s team includes Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), and Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, “The World Boxing Futures Cup is an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and compete against top talent from across the world. Competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories makes this tournament even more significant, as it provides our athletes valuable experience and preparation on the pathway to the Youth Olympic Games. We are confident this team will compete with determination and make the most of this opportunity.”

The Thailand Boxing Association will host the competition under the authority of World Boxing, with fights scheduled at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Preliminary bouts start on March 8, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals, with the tournament ending with the finals on March 15.

Indian youth boxers delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning seven medals: four gold, two silver, and one bronze. This achievement marked India’s best-ever result in youth boxing at the continental level.

The Indian team aims to gain important international experience and demonstrate the power of the country’s youth boxing program on the world stage.

Indian Squad – World Boxing Futures Cup 2026

Women:

Gunjan (48kg)

Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg)

Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg)

Radhamani Longjam (57kg)

Prachi (60kg)

Men:

Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg)

Udham Singh Raghav (55kg)

Sahil Duhan (60kg)

Aman Siwach (65kg)

Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg)

