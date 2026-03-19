US DHS nominee backs legal migration, signals tougher enforcement climate

Washington, March 19 (IANS) US Homeland Security Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullin said he supports legal immigration but will push for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

Testifying before the Senate on Wednesday (local time), Mullin drew a clear line between legal and illegal migration. He said the system must continue to work for those who follow the rules.

“We do have naturalisation ceremonies Monday through Friday in this country,” he said. “We’re going to continue working with those individuals.”

At the same time, he stressed that enforcement is central to national security. He said the mission of the Department of Homeland Security is “to protect the homeland.”

Lawmakers raised concerns about enforcement actions affecting people navigating legal pathways. Some cited cases where individuals were detained during immigration-related appointments.

Mullin said he was not familiar with specific cases. But he said those trying to obtain status legally should continue to be processed.

“If people are going through the process and trying to obtain it legally… we’re going to continue working with those individuals,” he said.

He also signalled a tougher enforcement posture. “We don’t get to choose which laws we enforce,” he said.

Mullin suggested a shift in how enforcement is carried out. He said he prefers greater coordination with local authorities.

He said local law enforcement should play a larger role. That could reduce direct operations in communities.

Pressed on enforcement in places like hospitals, Mullin avoided blanket rules. He said actions depend on the circumstances and legal warrants.

“I will always support my law enforcement doing their job,” he said.

The hearing exposed deep divisions over immigration policy. Democrats raised concerns about civil liberties and the use of force. Republicans focused on border security and enforcement.

Mullin said he wants to rebuild trust in DHS. He acknowledged public concern about enforcement actions.

“My goal in six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day,” he said.

He said the agency should focus on its core mission and avoid controversy.

Mullin did not propose changes to visa programmes. However, his comments pointed to stricter compliance and oversight.

For migrants, including skilled workers and green card applicants, that could mean more scrutiny. Legal pathways would remain in place, but enforcement would be tighter.

DHS oversees immigration enforcement, border security and parts of the legal immigration system. Its policies affect visa holders, asylum seekers and applicants for permanent residency.

The Senate is expected to move quickly on Mullin’s nomination. Lawmakers said they may seek further clarification on other issues in a closed-door briefing.

--IANS

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