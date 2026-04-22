Imtiaz Ali shares how Diljit Dosanjh’s spontaneity adds value to his stories

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has spoken about how Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s spontaneity adds value to his stories.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, and spoke about the duality of challenges and smoothsail while working with Diljit.

When asked how it opens up new avenues for him to have Diljit a spontaneous performer in his stories, he told IANS, “It makes the job very, very challenging, because it makes it easier. And you are at an angle where you feel that you can communicate more, you can communicate very easily. There is an ease in communication that I have with him to begin with. You say half the sentence, he gets the rest of it, and then he comes with so much. He's coming from a place of purity, he's also more connected to the audience. People get him”.

He further mentioned, “People understand what he's going through on screen. So that is a vehicle for me. To work with an actor like that, it is so transparent. It becomes a challenge because I feel, ‘am I giving everything to this demon that he can chew?’ The worst thing that one can do with an actor is to restrain them and to under use them. So, one has to be careful about that. But I'm very glad that this is so much a part of his psychosomatic, cultural, social, historical existence of this role”.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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