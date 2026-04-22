Bangladesh, Namibia and Scotland players gain big in T20I rankings

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Bangladesh’s standout players featured prominently in the latest update to the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after their strong performance against New Zealand in Mirpur. The hosts' six-wicket victory in the second ODI not only tied the series but also led to notable individual improvements across formats.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was one of the biggest movers, rising 14 spots to 40th in the ODI batter rankings after scoring a steady 76 in the chase. The bowling unit also saw benefits, with spinner Rishad Hossain climbing 10 places to joint 58th and fast bowler Nahid Rana jumping 32 spots to 64th after taking six wickets in the match. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam marked his return to ODI cricket by re-entering the rankings at 39th following consistent wicket-taking performances in the series.

Even though he is not playing in the current matches, Daryl Mitchell kept his spot at the top of the ODI batter rankings, highlighting his reliability in the format.

In T20Is, Scotland’s series win over Namibia led to some significant ranking changes. Veteran opener George Munsey moved up seven spots to joint 21st after scoring a match-winning century in the final game. Contributions from Towhid Hridoy, who climbed five places to joint 26th, further emphasised the impact of important middle-order performances.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus had a particularly successful series, scoring 145 runs to rise 24 spots to 73rd among T20I batters, while also moving up to 10th in the all-rounder rankings. Scotland’s Mark Watt made progress too, rising 10 spots to 47th among T20I bowlers.

Shafali Verma continued her steady rise in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, climbing closer to the top five, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur edged nearer to a return to the top 10 following the latest rankings update on Tuesday.

--IANS

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