US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) The 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), Asia's premier defence and security summit, opened here on Friday amid geopolitical tensions. This year's dialogue drew representatives from 47 countries, including 40 ministerial-level delegates, 20 chief of defence forces-level delegates, over 20 senior defence officials, and prominent academics, according to the Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a keynote speech late Friday, where he's expected to position France -- and Europe -- as champions of international cooperation and rules-based trade. Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a Special Address on May 31 while Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will also host delegates to a dinner on Saturday.

MINDEF detailed that Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing will speak at the seventh plenary session on June 1 on the topic 'Enhancing Security Cooperation for a Stable Asia-Pacific'.

As a regular feature of the SLD, Chan will host visiting Ministers to Roundtable discussions on Saturday and Sunday and the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers to breakfast. Chan will also conduct bilateral meetings with Ministers and senior officials from various countries on the sidelines of the SLD.

Analysts say key topics will likely include regional cooperation, the US security policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The implications of sweeping US tariffs are also likely to attract attention, as officials will use the platform to reassure partners and navigate an increasingly multipolar security landscape.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth is also in Singapore to attend SLD and held a meeting with Chan on the sidelines of the event on Friday.

"During the meeting, Chan and Hegseth reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relationship and the mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US, as anchored by the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Regarding United States Use of Facilities in Singapore. The 1990 MOU was last renewed in 2019 between then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump," read a statement issued by the MINDEF.

"Chan and Secretary Hegseth agreed on the importance of the US' continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific, which is vital for regional peace, stability and prosperity. Secretary Hegseth also expressed appreciation for Singapore’s consistent support for the US’ military presence in and engagement of the region. This includes Singapore’s facilitation of rotations by US aircraft and vessels, including rotational deployments, port calls, and aircraft stopovers," it added.

The Dialogue runs from Friday through Sunday.

