Prajakta Koli is not 'avid watcher' of horror or paranormal genre

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli, who essays the role of a paranormal investigator in the recently released psychological-horror streaming series ‘Andhera’, is not much acquainted with the horror genre.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that she experienced a fair bit of rocky roads while embarking on the journey for the show but quickly regained her ground courtesy the show creator and director.

She told IANS, “I'm very new to this and especially to this genre. I'm not an avid watcher of horror or paranormal thrillers. So, I actually began with leaning on the source material. I remember having multiple long conversations with Gaurav (creator of the show) with Raghav sir (director) just discussing everything before a scene, while we were shooting a scene, if there were any questions. It was also very easy for me on set because the space was very open to communication”.

‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city. The series explores the fictional space of “What if darkness comes to life?”. It also stars Surveen Chawla and Priya Bapat.

She further mentioned, “If there is a line that's coming during a scene, then what is the motivation for it? What has my character gone through before a scene? So, I think because our makers and writers had so much grip on the story and characters and arcs, it became very easy for us. But, the fact is, I've not seen anything with a paranormal investigator other than ‘The Conjuring’”.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, and directed by Raaghav Dar, the series is available to stream on Prime Video.

