August 18, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Kaminey’ remains a turning point in my career

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Kaminey’ remains a turning point in my career

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) As “Kaminey” turned 16 in Hindi cinema, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminisced about how the film became a turning point in her career after Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role of Sweety Bhope.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of stills from the film, which stars Shahid Kapoor in a dual role and is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld.

The actress recalled how the role of Sweety Bhope was offered to her while she was filming Dostana in Miami.

“Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time.”

She added: “He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me. And I did He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part.”

The actress in all honesty said that she was just “greedy to work with him.”

“A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf.”

The actress added: #Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part.”

Talking about Shahid, she said: “@shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time in this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I’d share the experience. Have any of you watched it?”

“Kaminey follows a rivalry between a pair of twins, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, over the course of a single day,” she wrote.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ananya on how Italy had a big impact on her style: Came back wanting to experiment more

Ananya on how Italy had a big impact on her style: Came back wanting to experiment more

India’s telecom sector profit projected to grow 12-14 pc in FY26: Report

India’s telecom sector operating profit to grow 12-14 pc in FY26: Report

India should be treated as a partner, not rival: Experts warn against US tariff gamble

India should be treated as a partner, not rival: Experts warn against US tariff gamble

Trump’s energy pact with Pakistan carries risks for US firms

Trump’s energy pact with Pakistan carries risks for US firms

Unattractive and lightweight: Trump slams Senator Murphy over his Alaska summit criticism

Unattractive and lightweight: Trump slams Senator Murphy over his Alaska summit criticism

India’s logistics sector likely to touch $800 bn by 2030: Report

India’s logistics sector likely to touch $800 bn by 2030: Report

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi among top 15 global prime residential markets: Report

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi among top 15 global prime residential markets: Report

Shreyas, Jitesh, Rinku and Riyan in focus ahead of India’s Asia Cup squad selection meeting

Shreyas, Jitesh, Rinku and Riyan in focus ahead of India’s Asia Cup squad selection meeting

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Josh Brar on ‘Guzaara’ from ‘Baaghi 4’: Words I’ve never shared before

Josh Brar on ‘Guzaara’ from ‘Baaghi 4’: Words I’ve never shared before