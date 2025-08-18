Here's why actor Raghava Lawrence said: 'My heart is truly full today!'

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS)Actor Raghava Lawrence, who recently helped a man who had to pledge his late wife's mangalsutra to fund his daughter's education, has now said that his heart was truly full.

The actor, who is known for lending a helping hand to the poor and financially weak through his movement Maatram, recently chose to retrieve the gold mangalsutra that a poor father had pledged in order to pay the college fees of his daughter.

Taking to his X timeline to share the development, he wrote, "Hi everyone! I came across a story about a father who had pawned his late wife’s thali to pay for his daughter’s education. This touched me deeply, because my own family once went through a similar struggle. Through Maatram, I was able to retrieve the thali and return it to him. It was not just gold, but a precious memory of his beloved wife. My heart is truly full today. #Maatram #serviceisgod"

This isn't the first time the actor has been seen lending a helping hand. Last year, the actor bought 10 tractors and distributed it to poor villages all across the state for the benefit of poor farmers.

Several poor farmers from the state who stood to benefit from the free tractors that actor Raghava Lawrence had donated to them last year expressed their gratitude to him this year by coming in person and gifting him a portion of their produce.

The actor, director and producer had taken to his 0X timeline to share this news earlier this year.

He had then said, "Hi friends and fans, You are all aware that I handed over 10 tractors to farmers through the Maatram Foundation with my own money. The farmers called me and wanted to bring all the grains and vegetables they farmed using the tractors. My heart feels so full to receive it from their hands and I wish to contribute more for farmers in the future.#Serviceisgod #Mattram."

He also posted a video clip of the farmers meeting him with their produce.

Some of the farmers who had come to greet the actor were also seen speaking in the video clip.

One farmer said, "The tractor that Master(Raghava Lawrence is also referred to as Master as he was a dance choreographer before turning actor)came and gave us last year was not just beneficial to us but to every poor farmer around us. The entire village thought that we should present what we produced using the tractor to the master as a gift."

Another young farmer pointed out that each of the tractors that he presented cost Rs 10 lakhs while a woman farmer expressed the wish that the actor must present many more such tractors to farmers across the state.

--IANS

mkr/