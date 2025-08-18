August 18, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’ is redefining romantic ballads, says composer Rishabh Kant

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Music composer Rishabh Kant, known by his stage name The Rish, has said that his composition ‘Barbaad’ from the recently released blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, has redefined the love song in the current times.

‘Barbaad’, which comes at a critical point in ‘Saiyaara’, boasts of a solid melody accentuated by stellar production, and tells the story of the protagonist (essayed by Ahaan Panday) falling in love with the female lead (essayed by Aneet Padda).

For the song, Rish has collaborated with Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. Talking about the same, he said, “Working with Mohit Suri was a dream come true. ‘Barbaad’ is redefining the way love songs are made, breaking templates”.

The song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, and narrates a journey from hesitation to surrender in love. “Jubin carried the journey so effortlessly, with so much depth”, Rish shared.

With no film background, debuting with YRF is more than he imagined. “They are creators of legacy, and I genuinely believe Saiyaara is going to create a milestone”, he added.

Rooted in emotion, his music blends heartfelt themes of love and heartbreak with Indian melodies, wrapped in the fresh, new-age sound of today.

Since his debut in 2021 with QARAN’s Hope You Don’t Mind under Sony Music, The Rish has built an impressive portfolio. He stepped into Bollywood with Haanji and Desi Wine for Thank You For Coming, followed by Ro Lehn De for the celebrated duo Sachin-Jigar. Along the way, he’s collaborated with some of India’s biggest names Emiway Bantai, OAFF, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, and Raghav Chaitanya all while carving out a sound uniquely his own.

Meanwhile, ‘Saiyaara’ has turned out to be blockbuster minting INR 500 crore worldwide, and has two new stars in the form of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

--IANS

aa/

